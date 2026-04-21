BCBS Global Solutions℠ Expands Global Digital Health Offerings to Address Muscle and Joint Health for Expatriate Workforces

New AI-led solution expands access to digital care for global members

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions℠ (BCBS Global SolutionsSM) today announced a new partnership with Sword Health, further advancing the company's digital health strategy with the launch of an AI-led global muscle and joint well-being program for group expatriate members. The collaboration expands BCBS Global Solutions' growing portfolio of digitally enabled health solutions designed to deliver more accessible, personalized care, wherever members live, work or travel.

The partnership reflects BCBS Global Solutions' continued evolution following its recent rebrand and builds on a series of strategic digital health investments aimed at simplifying international healthcare for the globally mobile. Like the company's recent launch of its fertility and family-building care program, the Sword partnership addresses a critical and highly prevalent care need through technology-enabled, member-centric solutions.

According to the World Health Organization, musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability globally, with low back pain alone ranking as the top cause of disability in 160 countries. These conditions significantly limit mobility and dexterity, reduce well‑being, and often contribute to early exit from the workforce—an impact that continues to grow as populations age. At the same time, access to physical therapy remains limited in many parts of the world, with global surveys showing that direct access to a physical therapist is not available in a significant number of countries.

Beginning July 1, members with group expat medical coverage will have no-cost, on‑demand access to Sword's AI‑led Thrive Global program, providing personalized movement and well‑being support—no appointments, equipment or in‑person visits required.

"With this partnership, we're continuing to build on our commitment to innovation and digital health as a way to make care simpler, more accessible, and more relevant for globally mobile members," said Simon Jackson, Chief Growth Officer of BCBS Global Solutions. "Musculoskeletal conditions are one of the most significant drivers of health impact and claims spend across our global population, affecting mobility, well‑being, and productivity. By partnering with Sword, we're giving our members modern tools that fit into their daily lives and travel with them wherever they are in the world."

Thrive Global is an AI-powered physical well-being solution that uses phone-based motion tracking and adaptive technology to deliver guided movement sessions tailored to each member's progress and needs. The program is designed to help members stay active, reduce physical strain, and build healthier movement habits over time.

Key features of the program include:

Clinically Proven Models : Personalized exercises developed by doctors of physical therapy to support everyday well-being





: Personalized exercises developed by doctors of physical therapy to support everyday well-being Phone-Based Motion Tracking : Real-time AI feedback guides members through each session, reinforcing correct movements and offering gentle correction when adjustments are needed





: Real-time AI feedback guides members through each session, reinforcing correct movements and offering gentle correction when adjustments are needed Educational Resources : Scientifically backed video content to keep members informed, motivated, and engaged





: Scientifically backed video content to keep members informed, motivated, and engaged On-Demand Access: Flexible sessions available anytime, anywhere via mobile phone

"This partnership reflects a shared belief that high-quality well-being support should be simple, scalable, and global," said André Eiras, SVP of Global Sales at Sword Health and member of the founding team. "By combining Sword's AI-first approach with BCBS Global Solutions' deep expertise in international healthcare, we're helping members proactively care for their bodies—no matter where life or work takes them."

The launch underscores BCBS Global Solutions' broader strategy to continuously expand its digital health ecosystem—pairing trusted global coverage with innovative solutions that address the real-world needs of employers, brokers, and globally mobile populations seeking modern international health insurance and digital care solutions.

Learn more about BCBS Global Solutions' muscle and joint health program.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions (formerly GeoBlue)

Blue Cross Blue Shield Global SolutionsSM (BCBS Global SolutionsSM) is the trade name for the international health insurance programs of Worldwide Insurance Services, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Owned by 15 Blue Cross Blue Shield companies and Bupa Global, Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions makes it easy for people and organizations to access and pay for healthcare abroad. By combining digital innovation with human-centered care, Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions delivers an international healthcare experience that's simple, efficient and human. Whether you live, work, travel or study abroad, Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions gives you the confidence to embrace every journey and the peace of mind to say "yes" to new possibilities. Learn more at bcbsglobalsolutions.com

About Sword Health

Sword Health is shifting healthcare to an AI-first model that makes world-class care available anytime, anywhere, at scale, while reducing costs for payers, self-insured employers, national health systems and other healthcare organizations. Starting with physical health and expanding into women's and mental health, Sword is building the AI to heal the world.

Since 2020, more than 700,000 members across three continents have completed 10 million AI sessions, helping Sword's 1,000+ enterprise clients avoid over $1 billion in unnecessary healthcare costs. Backed by 43 clinical studies and over 45 patents, Sword Health has raised more than $500 million from leading investors, including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Transformation Capital, and Founders Fund. Learn more at www.swordhealth.com.

Media Contacts

Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions

Lynn Pina, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected] | +1 610 263 3061

Sword Health

Mariana Ascenção, Director of Global Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions