BCBSIL Introduces Enhanced Benefits Package and Geographical Expansion as Part of 2022 Medicare Advantage Plans

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) today announced new choices in health plans for the Medicare-eligible population, building on the company's commitment to increasing access to quality, affordable care for all Illinoisans in 2022.

The new plan offerings include the Open Access Flex PPO plan, in which members can see any provider who accepts Medicare, including primary care physicians and specialists, without a copay. Members will enjoy a high level of cost certainty, as through the Flex PPO plan, members have $0 copays, coinsurance, and no out-of-pocket maximum.

"We're working hard in communities across the state to both improve access to quality, affordable health care and improve health outcomes, especially for the senior population," said Steve Hamman, BCBSIL president. "We are pleased to bring additional Medicare Advantage choices to seniors in Illinois including five new PPO plans and three new HMO plans as part of our commitment to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of people across Illinois."

In addition to the new Open Access Flex PPO plan, BCBSIL has additional $0 premium plans with expanded geographical presence throughout the state. These include new Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plan options, as the company focuses on providing affordable health care choices. Plans will also provide access to a telehealth provider, so members can access care where they are, when they need it.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is offering Medicare plans in more counties than at any point in the company's history. This bold expansion includes more than 17 new counties, increasing access to new coverage options for more than 430,000 additional Medicare-eligible individuals, particularly in rural and underserved areas, including the counties of Adams, Boone, DeKalb, Kankakee, LaSalle, Lee, Macoupin, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Ogle, Peoria, Rock Island, St. Clair, Tazewell, Williamson and Winnebago.

Notably, premiums for BCBSIL Medicare Advantage health plans and maximum out-of-pocket amounts will remain the same in 2022 as they were 2021. Our plans will continue to offer competitive benefits for inpatient hospital stays, routine care and Part D prescription drugs. Additionally, some plans will offer supplemental benefits such as over-the-counter items, travel programs, and dental, vision, and hearing benefits.

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) began October 15, 2021 and ends on December 7, 2021. Our BCBSIL community enrollment teams will be on the road with specialists available to answer questions and simplify the enrollment process. Specifically, as part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois' commitment to health literacy and access to health care coverage, BCBSIL is also partnering with community organizations to offer informational in-person sessions at Oak Street Health locations in the Chicago area, the PAV YMCA in West Suburban Cook County, the Westside Coalition for Senior's on Chicago's Westside, and the Will County Center of Seniors, among others. For more information or to view a calendar of events, including virtual sessions, as well as additional tools and resources, visit https://www.bcbsil.com/medicare/tools-resources.

