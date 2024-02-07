BCC Research Analysis Sheds Light on the Global Decaffeinated Products Market Trends

Global Market for Decaffeinated Products to Experience Robust Growth, Expanding at a 7.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the decaffeinated product market has seen impressive growth worldwide, driven by a rising demand for caffeine-free options. People are becoming more conscious of the potential downsides of too much caffeine, prompting a surge in interest for decaffeinated coffee, tea, and other products. This market's boom can be credited to changing consumer tastes, health-focused lifestyles, and a growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing. As more folks seek mindful choices, the decaffeinated product market continues to expand, offering a blend of health-conscious and environmentally friendly options.

"According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Global Decaffeinated Products Market is estimated to increase from $3.1 billion in 2022 to reach $4.7 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 through 2028."

Dive into the intricate details of the decaffeinated product market with this comprehensive report, spanning market estimations and trends projected up to 2028. The analysis hones in on decaffeinated products, dissecting aspects like product type, decaffeination processes, and distribution channels. Offering a holistic view, the report delves into major players, competitive landscapes, advanced technologies, market dynamics, and regional prospects. Recent developments and product portfolios of key players are meticulously examined, while market analysis unveils the compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Geographically, the report segments the global market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, with data starting from the base year 2022 and extending the forecast until the end of 2028. Regional nuances, major drivers, dynamics, and current industry trends are thoughtfully explored. The report concludes with an insightful focus on the vendor landscape, presenting detailed profiles of prominent market players.

An intriguing trend has emerged in the beverage landscape, as a substantial number of consumers exhibit a preference for decaffeinated beverages during specific hours of the day. This discernible pattern signifies a potential untapped market awaiting exploration through targeted product launches. Moreover, a novel eco-conscious movement is making waves within the decaffeinated market, giving rise to a distinctive niche segment - environmentally friendly decaffeinated products. This shift reflects a growing awareness among consumers about the environmental impact of their choices, paving the way for sustainable and ethically sourced options in the decaffeinated beverage realm. As the demand for eco-friendly choices gains momentum, innovative product offerings aligning with this ethos are poised to capture the attention of environmentally conscious consumers. Furthermore, the evolution of consumer preferences extends beyond caffeine content, with a discerning demographic actively seeking exquisite, decaffeinated beverage options that can harmonize with gourmet dishes. This trend aims to elevate the overall dining experience, emphasizing the importance of pairing decaf beverages with culinary delights to create a unique and sophisticated gastronomic journey. In essence, the intersection of time-specific consumption habits, eco-consciousness, and gourmet pairing aspirations presents an exciting landscape for market players to navigate and cater to the evolving tastes of today's consumers.

Key Drivers of Global Decaffeinated Products Market

Caffeine Sensitivity, Sleep Concerns, and Health Risks: The surge in demand for decaffeinated products is propelled by factors such as caffeine sensitivity, sleep disturbances, and health risks associated with excessive caffeine consumption. This heightened awareness is particularly evident among health-conscious consumers seeking to curtail their caffeine intake.

Shifting Consumer Preferences and Health-conscious Lifestyles: Changing consumer preferences and a growing emphasis on healthier lifestyles are key drivers behind the escalating demand for decaffeinated products. Consumers are actively seeking products that are devoid of preservatives, caffeine, and other potentially harmful ingredients. Additionally, there is a rising interest in products offering functional benefits, such as antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Technological Advances and Innovation in Decaffeination: Ongoing technological advancements and innovation in the decaffeination process play a pivotal role in driving market dynamics. The evolution of more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly methods, including supercritical carbon dioxide extraction, water processing, and molecular sieving, contributes to the continued growth and evolution of the decaffeinated products market.

Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing Practices: Increasing consumer awareness of the environmental and social impacts of consumption choices is shaping the market, with a notable demand for decaffeinated products sourced from organic, fair trade, and rainforest alliance certified farms. Sustainability and ethical sourcing practices have become pivotal factors influencing purchasing decisions in the decaffeinated products sector.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $3.1 billion Market Size Forecast $4.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Type, Process, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Global Decaffeinated Products Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

This segment encompasses a variety of decaffeinated products, including coffee, tea, soft drinks, energy drinks, and others. Each product type carries distinct features, benefits, and caters to specific consumer preferences. Notably, decaffeinated coffee dominates with over 50% of the global market share, while decaffeinated tea is gaining traction, particularly in regions where tea consumption is prevalent, such as Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Decaffeination Process Segmentation:

This segment delves into the methods employed to extract caffeine from products, encompassing chemical solvent extraction, water processing, carbon dioxide extraction, and molecular sieving. Each process brings forth unique advantages, disadvantages, and impacts on product quality, taste, and cost. For instance, while chemical solvent extraction is widely used, it may leave solvent traces affecting flavor, whereas water processing, a natural method, can incur higher costs and lower yields.

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Covering diverse methods of selling and delivering products to consumers, this segment includes B2C, B2B, online retailers, and store-based retailers. Each channel offers distinct reach, accessibility, and convenience for customers. Online retailers provide variety and flexibility but face challenges like shipping costs and trust issues, while store-based retailers offer physical presence, customer service, and product sampling, though contending with competition from both online and other store-based retailers.

Geographical Region Segmentation:

This segment categorizes the market into regions based on customer location and product demand, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Each region is influenced by factors such as culture, income, lifestyle, and awareness. Notably, North America leads as the largest market due to high coffee consumption and growing health consciousness. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing popularity of tea and rising disposable incomes.

This report on Global Decaffeinated Products Market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The global decaffeinated market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2022 and will reach $4.7 billion by 2028. The market is projected to grow at a growth rate of 7.3% through 2028.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

Factors such as increasing health awareness, rising demand for specialty beverages, innovations in decaffeination techniques, demand for functional beverages, shift in consumer preferences are driving the market growth.

3. What segments are covered in the market?

Market by Product Type.

Market by Process

Market by Distribution Channel

Market by Region.

4. By Product type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The decaffeinated coffee will lead the global market through 2028.

5. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

Europe region has the highest market share in the global decaffeinated market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

CAMANO ISLAND COFFEE ROASTERS

DECADENT DECAF COFFEE CO.

DECAFINO INC.

DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP INC.

ELEMENTAL BEVERAGE CO.

J.M. SMUCKER CO.

KEURIG DR. PEPPER INC.

LUIGI LAVAZZA S.P.A.

NESTLÉ S.A.

NOVO COFFEE

PAULIG GROUP

STARBUCKS CORP.

STRAUSS GROUP LTD.

TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.

TCHIBO GMBH

Nonalcoholic Beverages: Global Markets: This comprehensive report offers a meticulous study of the global nonalcoholic beverages market, utilizing 2021 as a baseline and extending projections for the period 2022-2027, incorporating compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). Encompassing a broad scope, the market analysis delves into various facets, including packaging, category, sales channels, and region. The focus extends to key regions such as the U.S., Europe, and India, spotlighting the prominent nonalcoholic beverages in these markets. Providing insights into market size, anticipated growth rates, drivers, restraints, and emerging trends, this report serves as a vital analytical tool for businesses. Each segment, from packaging to sales channels and categories, undergoes thorough examination, elucidating growth rates and factors driving expansion. Subcategories within these segments are explored, ranging from can and paper packaging to diverse sales channels like vending machines and online platforms. Regional markets covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major international players in the nonalcoholic beverages industry, offering a comprehensive overview for industry stakeholders and decision-makers.

Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed: This comprehensive report on the global probiotics market offers a detailed review, highlighting key aspects such as genus, function, end-use, application, and sales channels. The genus segment, including Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus, and others, is thoroughly examined, alongside applications in food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. The market is further segmented based on end use into probiotics for humans and animals, and by function into regular and therapeutic probiotics. Sales channels encompass hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and online platforms. The report includes a crucial COVID-19 impact analysis on demand, supply, and prices at a global level. Market estimations, considering 2021 as the base year, extend to a forecast period from 2022 to 2027, with regional market sizes provided. A focus on major players like Chr. Hansen Inc., Nestle Inc., Danone Inc., Probi AB Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., and Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd., along with an exploration of market drivers, regional dynamics, and current industry trends, makes this report an invaluable resource for stakeholders. Detailed profiles of major vendors enrich the understanding of the evolving probiotics market landscape.

