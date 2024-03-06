BCC Research Maps the 9.2% CAGR Surge in Global Research Antibodies - A Beacon for Innovators

Research antibodies used in scientific research help us understand how cells and molecules work in different areas of life sciences. The worldwide market for these research antibodies is predicted to increase by 9.2% each year from 2023 to 2028. This growth is fueled by a growing need for top-notch antibodies, more studies in the fields of proteomics and genomics, and increased investment in creating new vaccines and treatments.

BOSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Global Markets for Research Antibodies is estimated to increase from $3.7 billion in 2023 to reach $5.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2023 through 2028."

This comprehensive study delves into the market aspect of research antibodies, focusing on various segments. These include application-based segments like enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC) with tissue multiplexing, immunofluorescent staining (IF), immunoprecipitation, and flow cytometry (FC). Further segmentation covers antibody functions such as primary and secondary antibodies, clonality with polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies (including recombinant antibodies), and customer types spanning universities, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and other entities like governmental research labs and contract research organizations. Geographical segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World, with detailed analyses of major countries. The report also forecasts market trends by examining funding, patent publications, and sales trends among key industry players. The base year for market estimates is 2022, with projections extending to 2028.

The dominant choice in major reactivities leans towards anti-human antibodies, establishing them as the preferred option compared to counterparts targeting other species. While polyclonal antibody production remains a conventional and extensively marketed method, the landscape is witnessing a notable shift in end-user preferences. Secondary antibody products are gaining significant traction, particularly in treatment procedures, showcasing a marked inclination towards these products in the research and medical communities. Interestingly, China has emerged as a key player in the sector, contributing significantly to advancements in antibody-related research and production. However, recent financial reports suggest a potential downturn in the country's economy across various sectors in the aftermath of a profound crisis. This economic forecast raises questions about the future trajectory of China's role in the research antibody domain, with potential implications for global markets and collaborations in this critical scientific field.

Key Drivers of Global Markets for Research Antibodies

New Frontiers in Biological Sciences: Rapid advancements in genomics, proteomics, immunology, and microbiology have intensified the need for research antibodies, facilitating the exploration of biomolecular structures and cellular processes. Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the development of diagnostic and therapeutic antibodies targeting the novel coronavirus.

Innovations in Antibody Manufacturing: Breakthroughs in antibody engineering and production techniques have ushered in a new era, introducing novel antibody formats characterized by heightened specificity, affinity, stability, and functionality. These formats encompass antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, multispecific antibodies, nanobodies, and other analogs, broadening the array of options available for both research and clinical applications.

Revolutionizing Antibody-Based Drug Discovery: Antibodies have emerged as pivotal therapeutic agents for diverse diseases, spanning cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and beyond. The global market for antibody-based drugs, valued at approximately US$115.2 billion in 2018, is projected to reach US$300 billion by 2025. The escalating significance of antibody therapeutics underscores the heightened demand for research antibodies, essential in the discovery and development of novel candidates.

Government Backing Fuels Growth in Emerging Markets: Crucial to the expansion of the research antibody market is the substantial backing from governments, particularly in emerging markets like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. Increased investments in biotechnology and life sciences by these economies present both opportunities and challenges for suppliers and users of research antibodies, shaping the landscape for future advancements.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $3.5 billion Market Size Forecast $5.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.2% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Type, Application, End user, Host Species, Major Reactivity, Clonality, Country, and Geographic Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, and GCC Countries Key Market Drivers • New discoveries in biological sciences. • New antibody manufacturing technologies and new antibody types. • Antibody-based drug discovery and development. • Increased government funding, particularly in emerging markets.

Global Markets for Research Antibodies Segmentation:

Host species Segmentation

This refers to the animal from which the antibody is derived. Different host species have different advantages and disadvantages in terms of antibody production, specificity, and cross-reactivity. Some of the common host species used for research antibodies are rabbit, goat, mouse, sheep, donkey, and others (such as chicken, camel, and llama).

Clonality Segmentation

This refers to the origin and diversity of the antibody. Polyclonal antibodies are produced by multiple clones of B cells and recognize multiple epitopes on the same antigen. Monoclonal antibodies are produced by a single clone of B cells and recognize a single epitope on the antigen. Recombinant antibodies are engineered by using genetic techniques and can have customized properties and functions.

Product Segmentation

This refers to the type and function of the antibody. Primary antibodies are the ones that directly bind to the target antigen. Secondary antibodies are the ones that bind to the primary antibodies and are usually conjugated with a detection molecule, such as an enzyme or a fluorophore.

Major reactive Segmentation

This refers to the species or organism that the antibody reacts with. For example, human (anti-human) antibodies are the ones that recognize antigens from human cells or tissues. Mouse (anti-mouse) antibodies are the ones that recognize antigens from mouse cells or tissues. Rat (anti-rat) antibodies are the ones that recognize antigens from rat cells or tissues. Others include antibodies that react with antigens from other species or organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, plants, etc.

Application Segmentation

This refers to the method or technique that the antibody is used for. Some of the common applications of research antibodies are immunohistochemistry (IHC), which is the staining of tissue sections with antibodies; multiplexed staining, which is the simultaneous detection of multiple antigens with different antibodies; low-flexed staining, which is the staining of cells or tissues with minimal background and nonspecific binding; ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), which is the quantification of antigens or antibodies in a liquid sample; western blotting, which is the separation and identification of proteins by antibodies; flow cytometry, which is the analysis of cell populations by antibodies; immunocytochemistry (ICC), which is the staining of cultured cells with antibodies; immunofluorescent staining (IF), which is the visualization of antigens or antibodies with fluorescent molecules; immunoprecipitation (IP), which is the isolation and purification of antigens or antibodies by using beads or columns.

End-user Segmentation

This refers to the type of organization or institution that uses the research antibodies. Some of the common end-users of research antibodies are universities/academic institutions, which are involved in basic and applied research; pharma/biotech companies, which are involved in drug discovery and development; and others, such as governmental research labs, contract research organizations (CROs), diagnostic labs, etc.

This report on Global Markets for Research Antibodies provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The market is projected to grow from $3.5 billion in 2022 to $5.8 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The key factors driving the growth of the Global Market of Research Antibodies

Antibody-based drug discovery and development

New discoveries in biological sciences

New antibody manufacturing technologies and new antibody types

Developed and Increasing Research Areas.

3. What segments are covered in the market?

The Global Market of Research Antibodies is segmented based on

Application

End user

Type

Host Species

Major Reactive

Clonality

Country

Region

4. By Application, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

By Application, western blotting and flow cytometry segment is anticipated to dominate the market by the end of 2028.

5. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America holds the highest market share in the market in terms of region.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABCAM PLC

ABSOLUTE ANTIBODY LTD.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BD BIOSCIENCES

BIO-RAD

BIO-TECHNE

CELL SIGNALING TECHNOLOGY INC.

DANAHER

JACKSON IMMUNORESEARCH EUROPE LTD.

LONZA

MERCK KGAA

ROCKLAND IMMUNOCHEMICALS INC.

SANTA CRUZ BIOTECHNOLOGY INC.

SINO BIOLOGICAL INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

UNITED STATES BIOLOGICAL

Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets: The comprehensive report on the biologics market presents a thorough analysis of its current and prospective landscape, emphasizing factors such as competitive dynamics, regulatory frameworks, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and emerging trends. The study encompasses market projections up to the year 2028, offering insights into the future trajectory of the biologics sector. In addition, key market players are profiled, contributing to a holistic understanding of the industry. The report meticulously details market shares across various segments, including product categories such as therapeutic proteins, cell and gene therapy, vaccines, and others. Further segmentation based on applications, including cancer, autoimmune conditions, aesthetics, and eye disorders, provides a nuanced perspective. The source-based categorization into human, animal, micro-organism, fermented cell, and others adds depth to the analysis. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with in-depth country-specific analyses. The report is anchored on 2022 as the base year for market estimates, with forecasts extending from 2023 to 2028, and all values are presented in constant U.S. dollars without inflation adjustments.

Flow Cytometry: Products, Technologies and Global Markets: This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the global flow cytometry market, providing both quantitative and qualitative data to aid readers in crafting effective business strategies and assessing market dynamics. Segmentation based on technology type, product type, application, end user, and region allows for a thorough understanding of the market landscape. Industry growth drivers, trends, and opportunities are explored alongside potential constraints, offering valuable insights for decision-making. The report includes a comprehensive examination of the competitive landscape, featuring in-depth company profiles and discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, readers gain access to a patent analysis and updates on technological advancements in flow cytometry. News articles covering product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations relevant to the market are also highlighted, ensuring readers stay abreast of the latest developments in this rapidly evolving industry.

