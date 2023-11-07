BCC Research Projects 177.3% CAGR for 3D Printable Concrete

Though currently a small industry, the rapid expansion of the use of 3D printable concrete to build affordable housing worldwide is an indicator of explosive future growth.

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identified as a rising star product by BCC's latest report, 3D Printable Concrete Market: 3D printable concrete may be the future of global real estate.

With organizations like the International Association for Automation and Robotics in Construction (IAARC) advocating for increased use of 3D printing in construction, major companies and startups alike worldwide are adopting 3D printable concrete as a viable option. In fact, as costs of 3D printers decrease in the coming years, countries such as Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, the U.S. and many others are beginning to emphasize 3D printing as a resource for building affordable housing to address housing crises quickly, inexpensively, and sustainably.

In 3D Printable Concrete Market: Global, BCC Research shows several aspects of the 3D printable concrete market, currently in its infancy, that are indicators of rapid market growth, including:

- Cost efficiency. 3D printable concrete cuts down on construction costs for materials, working hours, and more. Bringing automation to the construction industry makes it safer, more efficient, and less expensive.

- Governmental support. Massive demand is expected to arise from the Middle East, as the UAE plans to become an international hub for 3D printing, with Dubai's government aiming to have 25% of new buildings 3D printed by 2030, including a mosque.

- Sustainability advancements. Startups like Tvasta across the globe are investing in geopolymer concrete, which is proven to be more environmentally friendly than traditional Portland cement concrete.

