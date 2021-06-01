BCD Power IC Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring Diodes Inc. and GLOBALFOUNDRIES US Inc. among others|Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three BCD Power IC Market Participants:

China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd.

China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. offers power IC AC DC or DC-DC.

Diodes Inc.

Diodes Inc. offers diodes BCD wafer foundry service. It can provide Bipolar, CMOS, BiCMOS, and BCDMOS processes with feature sizes of 1 to 4 um.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES US Inc.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES US Inc. offers 180nm BCDLite process technology. It is used for cost-effective mobile consumer applications like DC-DC, AC DC, PMIC, quick charger, motor control.

BCD Power IC Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bcd power IC market is segmented as below:

End-user

o ICT

o Consumer Electronics

o Automotive

o Manufacturing

o Others

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

The BCD power IC market is driven by the growth in smart homes and smart grid technology. In addition, the energy-efficient devices gaining traction on a global scale are expected to trigger the BCD power IC market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

