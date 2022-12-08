BCD Power IC Market Size to Increase by USD 11,032.12 million: 76% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BCD Power IC Market by Type, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% and register an incremental growth of USD 11,032.12 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global BCD Power IC Market 2023-2027

By region, the global BCD power IC market is segmented into type (high-voltage BCD and high-density BCD), end-user (ICT, consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 76% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth in smart homes and smart grid technology and automation in automobiles are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The BCD power IC market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Market Dynamics

Analog devises Inc. : The company offers BCD Power IC such as ICL7135.

: The company offers BCD Power IC such as ICL7135. China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd: The company offers BCD Power IC such as BCD power technology for wide and different voltage ratings.

The company offers BCD Power IC such as BCD power technology for wide and different voltage ratings. Diodes Inc.: The company offers BCD Power IC such as Diodes BCD Power eSim Tool.

The company offers BCD Power IC such as Diodes BCD Power eSim Tool. GlobalFoundaries US Inc .: The company offers BCD Power IC such as 55 BCDLite specialized semiconductor solutions.

.: The company offers BCD Power IC such as 55 BCDLite specialized semiconductor solutions. Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. : The company offers BCD Power IC such as a BCD process platform for power management IC.

: The company offers BCD Power IC such as a BCD process platform for power management IC. Infineon Technologies AG

Inomize Ltd.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ROHM Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

United Microelectronics Corp.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

The market is driven by factors such as the growth in smart homes and smart grid technology. However, the power performance challenge in mobile computing is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

What are the key data covered in this BCD power IC market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the BCD power IC market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the BCD power IC market size and its contribution to the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the BCD power IC market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of BCD power IC market vendors

BCD Power IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,032.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd, Diodes Inc., GlobalFoundaries US Inc., Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Inomize Ltd., MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Tower Semiconductor Ltd., United Microelectronics Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.





Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global BCD power IC market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global BCD power IC market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 High-voltage BCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on High-voltage BCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on High-voltage BCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on High-voltage BCD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on High-voltage BCD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 High-density BCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on High-density BCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on High-density BCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on High-density BCD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on High-density BCD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 120: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd

Exhibit 124: China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 125: China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 126: China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd - Segment focus

12.5 Diodes Inc.

Exhibit 128: Diodes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Diodes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Diodes Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Diodes Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 GlobalFoundaries US Inc.

Exhibit 132: GlobalFoundaries US Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: GlobalFoundaries US Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: GlobalFoundaries US Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 138: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 139: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 141: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.9 Inomize Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Inomize Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Inomize Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Inomize Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 146: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 151: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 152: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 154: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.12 ROHM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 158: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 160: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 161: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 162: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 163: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 168: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Tower Semiconductor Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Tower Semiconductor Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Tower Semiconductor Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 United Microelectronics Corp.

Exhibit 176: United Microelectronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 177: United Microelectronics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: United Microelectronics Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

