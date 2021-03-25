BCD Travel and Gimmonix announce strategic partnership to enhance standard rate benchmark capabilities for business travel clients

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate travel giant BCD Travel and Gimmonix, the Israeli travel technology developer of cutting-edge hotel distribution and management solutions, are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership.

With hotel rates becoming increasingly competitive in the business travel sector, and the increased prevalence of dynamically priced preferred corporate rates, companies recognize that they need to employ comprehensive rate shopping to validate and benchmark rate competitiveness and ensure cost management.

The BCD-Gimmonix partnership brings together BCD's corporate travel expertise with Gimmonix's travel-tech and data standardization capabilities. The partnership will allow BCD Travel's clients to enjoy increasingly accurate standard market rate benchmarks.

"The BCD-Gimmonix partnership is good news for corporate travel programs ready to move away from stagnant hotel program approaches. Gimmonix's aggregation and data standardization capabilities greatly enhance the quality and coverage of the rate benchmarks clients need to adopt dynamic rate strategies and optimize their programs all year long," said Laura Kusto, Vice President & Hotel Practice Lead for Advito & Stay by BCD Travel. "With hoteliers becoming more creative with rate types being distributed, our clients require increasingly accurate rate parsing in order to give them an accurate best-available-rate upon which to compare their negotiated and booked rates. With this partnership we've taken a big step forward."

"This partnership with BCD provides Gimmonix with a unique opportunity to demonstrate a combination of technologies it has over a decade of experience in: search, aggregation, hotel room & rate mapping and standardization," explains Max Chertkov, Gimmonix's CCO. "We've been following BCD's unique take on innovation and technology for some time and waiting for an opportunity to work together. I'm excited to see our proprietary technologies pick up in the area of rate auditing and helping solve the challenges there."

About BCD Travel

BCD Travel helps companies make the most of what they spend on travel. We give travelers innovative tools that keep them safe and productive and help them make good choices on the road. We partner with travel and procurement leaders to simplify the complexities of business travel, drive savings and satisfaction, and move whole companies toward their goals. In short, we help our clients travel smart and achieve more. We make this happen in 109 countries with a global client retention rate of 98%, the highest in the industry. For more information, visit www.bcdtravel.com .

About Gimmonix

For the past 10 years, we've been at the forefront of travel-tech innovation, helping travel enterprises increase their revenue and boost efficiency through automated hotel mapping technology, API connectivity, and profit optimization tools. For more information, visit www.gimmonix.com

