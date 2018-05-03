BCE announces election of Directors

News provided by

Bell Canada

May 03, 2018, 13:12 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting today in Toronto, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Barry K. Allen

380,071,870

98.20%

6,965,381

1.80%

Sophie Brochu

382,647,974

98.87%

4,386,782

1.13%

Robert E. Brown

382,323,782

98.78%

4,710,923

1.22%

George A. Cope

385,292,423

99.55%

1,742,282

0.45%

David F. Denison

384,451,265

99.33%

2,583,440

0.67%

Robert P. Dexter

367,157,600

94.86%

19,877,105

5.14%

Ian Greenberg

368,416,910

95.19%

18,617,795

4.81%

Katherine Lee

384,756,806

99.41%

2,278,051

0.59%

Monique F. Leroux

383,171,403

99.00%

3,863,302

1.00%

Gordon M. Nixon

(Chair of the Board)

379,291,408

98.00%

7,743,297

2.00%

Calin Rovinescu

383,183,052

99.00%

3,851,653

1.00%

Karen Sheriff

385,035,062

99.48%

1,999,643

0.52%

Robert C. Simmonds

382,861,987

98.92%

4,172,718

1.08%

Paul R. Weiss

378,610,346

97.82%

8,424,059

2.18%

For Director biographies, please visit the Board members & committees section under Governance on BCE.ca. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual General Shareholder Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier content creation company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home, and digital media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.  

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace mental health initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries: 

Jean Charles Robillard
514-870-4739
jean_charles.robillard@bell.ca

Investor inquiries: 

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-announces-election-of-directors-300642307.html

SOURCE Bell Canada

Related Links

www.bell.ca

Also from this source

May 03, 2018, 07:00 ET BCE reports first quarter 2018 results

Apr 11, 2018, 17:56 ET Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

BCE announces election of Directors

News provided by

Bell Canada

May 03, 2018, 13:12 ET