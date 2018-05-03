BCE announces election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting today in Toronto, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Barry K. Allen
|
380,071,870
|
98.20%
|
6,965,381
|
1.80%
|
Sophie Brochu
|
382,647,974
|
98.87%
|
4,386,782
|
1.13%
|
Robert E. Brown
|
382,323,782
|
98.78%
|
4,710,923
|
1.22%
|
George A. Cope
|
385,292,423
|
99.55%
|
1,742,282
|
0.45%
|
David F. Denison
|
384,451,265
|
99.33%
|
2,583,440
|
0.67%
|
Robert P. Dexter
|
367,157,600
|
94.86%
|
19,877,105
|
5.14%
|
Ian Greenberg
|
368,416,910
|
95.19%
|
18,617,795
|
4.81%
|
Katherine Lee
|
384,756,806
|
99.41%
|
2,278,051
|
0.59%
|
Monique F. Leroux
|
383,171,403
|
99.00%
|
3,863,302
|
1.00%
|
Gordon M. Nixon
(Chair of the Board)
|
379,291,408
|
98.00%
|
7,743,297
|
2.00%
|
Calin Rovinescu
|
383,183,052
|
99.00%
|
3,851,653
|
1.00%
|
Karen Sheriff
|
385,035,062
|
99.48%
|
1,999,643
|
0.52%
|
Robert C. Simmonds
|
382,861,987
|
98.92%
|
4,172,718
|
1.08%
|
Paul R. Weiss
|
378,610,346
|
97.82%
|
8,424,059
|
2.18%
For Director biographies, please visit the Board members & committees section under Governance on BCE.ca. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual General Shareholder Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.
About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier content creation company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home, and digital media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace mental health initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
Media inquiries:
Jean Charles Robillard
514-870-4739
jean_charles.robillard@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca
