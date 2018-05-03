BCE announces election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Barry K. Allen 380,071,870 98.20% 6,965,381 1.80% Sophie Brochu 382,647,974 98.87% 4,386,782 1.13% Robert E. Brown 382,323,782 98.78% 4,710,923 1.22% George A. Cope 385,292,423 99.55% 1,742,282 0.45% David F. Denison 384,451,265 99.33% 2,583,440 0.67% Robert P. Dexter 367,157,600 94.86% 19,877,105 5.14% Ian Greenberg 368,416,910 95.19% 18,617,795 4.81% Katherine Lee 384,756,806 99.41% 2,278,051 0.59% Monique F. Leroux 383,171,403 99.00% 3,863,302 1.00% Gordon M. Nixon (Chair of the Board) 379,291,408 98.00% 7,743,297 2.00% Calin Rovinescu 383,183,052 99.00% 3,851,653 1.00% Karen Sheriff 385,035,062 99.48% 1,999,643 0.52% Robert C. Simmonds 382,861,987 98.92% 4,172,718 1.08% Paul R. Weiss 378,610,346 97.82% 8,424,059 2.18%

For Director biographies, please visit the Board members & committees section under Governance on BCE.ca. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual General Shareholder Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier content creation company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home, and digital media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace mental health initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Jean Charles Robillard

514-870-4739

jean_charles.robillard@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

