BCE announces election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Mirko Bibic 321,866,540 98.73 % 4,137,464 1.27 % Robert P. Dexter 321,368,463 98.58 % 4,638,077 1.42 % Katherine Lee 321,265,157 98.55 % 4,740,763 1.45 % Monique F. Leroux 320,109,712 98.19 % 5,897,040 1.81 % Sheila A. Murray 318,610,932 97.74 % 7,366,595 2.26 % Gordon M. Nixon 321,350,251 98.57 % 4,656,580 1.43 % Louis P. Pagnutti 320,694,755 98.37 % 5,312,044 1.63 % Calin Rovinescu 322,162,797 98.82 % 3,844,005 1.18 % Karen Sheriff 321,110,970 98.50 % 4,896,691 1.50 % Jennifer Tory 322,371,614 98.88 % 3,635,891 1.12 % Louis Vachon 322,510,414 98.93 % 3,488,146 1.07 % Johan Wibergh 322,606,709 98.96 % 3,391,228 1.04 % Cornell Wright 320,301,366 98.25 % 5,697,430 1.75 %

Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on sedarplus.ca.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

_______________________ 1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

