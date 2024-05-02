BCE announces election of Directors

BCE Inc.

May 02, 2024, 12:59 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against 

Mirko Bibic

321,866,540

98.73 %

4,137,464

1.27 %

Robert P. Dexter

321,368,463

98.58 %

4,638,077

1.42 %

Katherine Lee

321,265,157

98.55 %

4,740,763

1.45 %

Monique F. Leroux

320,109,712

98.19 %

5,897,040

1.81 %

Sheila A. Murray

318,610,932

97.74 %

7,366,595

2.26 %

Gordon M. Nixon

321,350,251

98.57 %

4,656,580

1.43 %

Louis P. Pagnutti

320,694,755

98.37 %

5,312,044

1.63 %

Calin Rovinescu

322,162,797

98.82 %

3,844,005

1.18 %

Karen Sheriff

321,110,970

98.50 %

4,896,691

1.50 %

Jennifer Tory

322,371,614

98.88 %

3,635,891

1.12 %

Louis Vachon

322,510,414

98.93 %

3,488,146

1.07 %

Johan Wibergh

322,606,709

98.96 %

3,391,228

1.04 %

Cornell Wright

320,301,366

98.25 %

5,697,430

1.75 %

Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on sedarplus.ca

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, providing advanced Bell broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

_______________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:

Ellen Murphy
[email protected] 

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
[email protected]

SOURCE BCE Inc.

