BCE Management Proxy Circular Now Available

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced it has filed its notice of annual general shareholder meeting and management proxy circular for 2026.

The circular contains information about BCE's annual general meeting, scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern time). It outlines the matters to be voted on, including the election of directors, the appointment of the company's auditors, an advisory vote on executive compensation and a shareholder proposal. It also presents a detailed description of the board's assessment of the performance of BCE's named executive officers for 2025 and related compensation decisions.

BCE is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular and the 2025 annual financial report to shareholders. These documents can be found online on the investor section of BCE.ca; at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/bce; on SEDAR+; and on EDGAR. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the circular and in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which will be mailed to shareholders.

We encourage shareholders and those interested to attend and participate to BCE's 2026 annual general shareholder meeting to visit our website at BCE.ca in advance of the meeting for more details. The meeting will be held by live video webcast, at bce.lumiconnect.com/400-889-333-268, as well as in person at 1050 Beaver Hall, Montréal, Québec.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares in advance of the meeting using the various methods available – by phone, by email, by fax or by mail. You can also vote by attending the meeting online via live video webcast or in person. Instructions are available in section 2.1 of the circular, entitled How to participate and vote.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders with questions or who require voting assistance may contact BCE's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group (Laurel Hill), by calling 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 1-416-304-0211 (International), by texting "INFO" to either number, or by email at [email protected].

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:

Ellen Murphy

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE BCE Inc.