To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-377-0758 or 416-340-2219. A replay will be available for one week by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering pass code 8461008#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q1-2018 conference call.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home, and digital media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Bell Let's Talk promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace mental health initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Jean Charles Robillard

514-870-4739

jean_charles.robillard@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-q1-2018-results-to-be-announced-may-3-300627638.html

SOURCE Bell Canada

