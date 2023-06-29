BCE Q2 2023 results to be announced August 3

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its second-quarter 2023 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Glen LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 and enter passcode 5876835#. A replay will be available until midnight on August 31, 2023 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 4674564#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q2-2023 conference call.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

________________________________
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
