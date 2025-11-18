BCE reports results of conversion of its series R preferred shares into series Q preferred shares

Bell Canada (MTL)

Nov 18, 2025, 07:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that none of its fixed rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series R (Series R Preferred Shares) will be converted into floating rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series Q (Series Q Preferred Shares) on December 1, 2025.

On October 17, 2025, BCE notified holders of Series R Preferred Shares that they could elect to convert their shares into Series Q Preferred Shares subject to the terms and conditions attached to those shares. Only 6,025 of BCE's 7,115,900 Series R Preferred Shares were tendered for conversion on December 1, 2025 into Series Q Preferred Shares. As this would result in there being less than one million Series Q Preferred Shares outstanding, no Series R Preferred Shares will, as per the terms and conditions attached to those shares, be converted on December 1, 2025 into Series Q Preferred Shares. Shareholders who had elected to convert their Series R Preferred Shares will be receiving, by December 1, 2025, share certificates representing the number of Series R Preferred Shares tendered for conversion.

The Series R Preferred Shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BCE.PR.R. The Series R Preferred Shares will pay on a quarterly basis, for the five-year period beginning on December 1, 2025, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of BCE, a fixed cash dividend based on an annual dividend rate of 4.733%.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

________________________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries
Ellen Murphy
[email protected] 

Investor inquiries
Krishna Somers
[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)

