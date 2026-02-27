BCE to participate in the 29th Annual Scotiabank Telecom, Media & Technology Conference

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Curtis Millen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will participate in a fireside chat at the 29th Annual Scotiabank Telecom, Media & Technology Conference in Toronto, on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, at 11:10 am eastern.

A live webcast will be available on BCE's website.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

Ellen Murphy
[email protected]

Krishna Somers
[email protected]

News Releases in Similar Topics