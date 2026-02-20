BCE to participate in the Barclays Communications and Content Symposium

Bell Canada (MTL)

Feb 20, 2026, 07:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Curtis Millen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Communications and Content Symposium in New York, on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026, at 9:10 am eastern.

A live webcast will be available on BCE's website.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

_______________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)

