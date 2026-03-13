BCE to participate in the Desjardins Montréal Conference

BCE Inc.

Mar 13, 2026, 07:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Curtis Millen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will participate in a fireside chat at the Desjardins Montréal Conference on Tuesday, March 17th, 2026, at 9:00 am eastern in Montréal.

A live webcast will be available on BCE's website.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

____________________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:
Krishna Somers
[email protected]

SOURCE BCE Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics