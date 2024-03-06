BCEN Celebrates "RN-credible" Nurses and Launches Virtual Emergency Nursing Review Course This Certified Nurses Day

"Specialty certified RNs truly are incredible," said BCEN CEO and American Board of Nursing Specialties Past President Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. "When you receive care from a nationally certified emergency, trauma, transport, burn or other specialty nurse, you know you're being treated by the best of the best."

"Board certified nurses voluntarily go above and beyond their nursing license requirements to master advanced knowledge across their specialty, take a rigorous exam to prove it, and commit to staying on top of the very latest advances and best practices," explained Schumaker. "That's the kind of nursing care we all want and deserve. And that is definitely worth celebrating!"

New for 2024, the following free resources and assets to recognize and celebrate specialty certified RNs are now available on BCEN's Certified Nurses Day page:

Free-to-download "You RN-credible" note card

Free Nurse Recognition Toolkit for recognizing certified RNs on Certified Nurses Day or any day

"Nurses RN-credible" t-shirt and stickers

On March 19, BCEN will introduce the highly interactive virtual CEN Review Course: Essentials of Emergency Nursing. Designed for nurses studying for the CEN exam, building a foundation in emergency nursing, or earning continuing education (CE) credits toward specialty certification renewal, the comprehensive, self-paced online course can be accessed any time on any device for up to one year from purchase, and supports microlearning to fit in nurses' busy schedules.

A new BCEN YouTube video offers a sneak peek into the 21 CE credit course. BCEN's March 19-only introductory purchase offer includes a free CEN practice exam in honor of Certified Nurses Day.

"BCEN is committed to supporting nurses throughout their certification and recertification journeys and responding to the needs of our high-achieving community of nurses," said Schumaker.

About BCEN

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust nursing specialty certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. For RNs specializing in emergency, pediatric emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, trauma, and burn nursing, BCEN offers the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®), Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®), and Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN) certification programs, and the award-winning BCEN Learn professional development platform.

SOURCE Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing