BCEN Executive Director Janie Schumaker to Head American Board of Nursing Specialties

"It is an honor and a privilege to join ABNS member organizations and board certified nurses in every specialty as we promote excellence in nursing certification," said Schumaker.

As ABNS' chief elected and principal executive officer, Schumaker will oversee and direct ABNS operations and membership-based initiatives including ongoing collaborative research as well as supporting continuing competence as a means for ensuring patient safety, promoting accreditation to recognize quality specialty nursing certification programs, and serving as the authoritative resource and voice for specialty nursing certification.

"Janie Schumaker is one of those rare individuals who seems to have been born with a special gene to be an outstanding leader. She lives her core values and brings solutions," said BCEN Board Chairperson Lorie Ledford, MSN, RN, CEN, CFRN, CPEN, CTRN, TCRN, CCRN. "The symbiotic relationship between ABNS and nursing certification organizations, including BCEN, will undoubtedly reap great rewards during Janie's presidency."

About BCEN

The independent, nonprofit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) develops robust certification exams fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Over 52,000 BCEN board certifications are currently held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in adult/mixed emergency, pediatric emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, and trauma nursing. Founded in 1980, BCEN will celebrate its 40th anniversary throughout 2020. Learn more at bcen.org. Follow BCEN on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.



About ABNS

The American Board of Nursing Specialties (ABNS) is a not-for-profit membership organization governed by an elected group of member representatives. With a mission to promote the value of specialty nursing certification, ABNS serves as a forum for nursing credentialing organizations to connect and dialogue about the specific issues that certified nurses and those seeking certification face.

