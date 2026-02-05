BCEN's Trauma Nursing Specialty Certification Turns 10: a Milestone for Trauma Nursing, Patients and Trauma Care Innovation

Celebrating "A Decade of Trauma Nursing Excellence" and the board-certified trauma nurses improving patient care across the trauma care continuum

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for nursing specialty certification across the emergency spectrum, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its nationally accredited and Magnet-accepted Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN) certification program. The milestone, celebrated as "A Decade of Trauma Nursing Excellence," honors board-certified trauma nurses and their impact on patients, trauma teams and healthcare systems.

BCEN's Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN) national nursing certification validates nursing specialty knowledge and expertise across the trauma care continuum. As the TCRN turns 10, more than 8,700 RNs worldwide now hold the credential.

Officially introduced by BCEN on February 18, 2016, following initial development collaboration with the Society of Trauma Nurses (STN), the TCRN is now held by more than 8,700 RNs worldwide and has grown to become BCEN's second largest certification program. TCRN certification independently validates specialty nursing knowledge and expertise across the trauma care continuum including injury prevention, prehospital care, acute care, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society.

TCRN-certified civilian and military nurses provide exceptional care in emergency departments and trauma centers, prehospital and transport settings, critical care and surgical units, and rehabilitation settings. As trauma nursing's highest professional credential, the TCRN reflects a commitment to clinical and professional excellence. The growing ranks of TCRNs underscores the pivotal role trauma nurses play in improving patient outcomes in one of health care's most complex and collaborative specialties.

"Trauma nurses are at the center of this important milestone, and we proudly honor the tremendous dedication, achievements and long-lasting impacts of TCRNs across the United States and around the world," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, ICE-CCP, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. "Specialty certified trauma nurses have a significant positive effect on patient outcomes and community health. With advanced skills in assessment, on-the-spot interventions, and ongoing care, TCRNs can identify subtle changes in patients' conditions, prevent complications, and support faster recovery. They are invaluable members of their trauma teams and champions of injury prevention in communities worldwide."

Trauma Facts:

Trauma is a major global health issue with universal impact.

Trauma costs the U.S. economy $4.2 trillion annually.

Trauma accounts for 41 million emergency department visits and 2 million hospital admissions in the U.S. each year.

Trauma is the leading cause of death in children in the U.S., injury is the leading cause of death for ages 1-46, and falls are the leading cause of injury deaths for those 65 years and older.

Major Milestones of the TCRN Certification Program:

First TCRN exams administered on February 18, 2016

ANCC Magnet-accepted since April 2017

Nationally accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) since January 2019

Today, nurses in 16 countries hold the TCRN, with the largest numbers outside the U.S. in Canada, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. Since February 2021, nurses based in China, Denmark, Japan, New Zealand, Oman, the Philippines, and Qatar have also earned the credential.

Number of TCRNs: 1,334 at year-end 2016 (launch year), 4,995 at year-end 2019, more than 7,600 at year-end 2023, and more than 8,700 at year-end 2025

For more trauma facts, statistics, and information on trauma nursing and the TCRN's history and impact, read the 10th anniversary edition of the backgrounder, "In Pursuit of Excellence: The TCRN."

"Care from a TCRN reflects a nurse's commitment to professional growth and excellence in trauma care, enabling them to advocate confidently and effectively for their patients," said Julie Ruddy, MSN, CEN, TCRN, chairperson of BCEN's board of directors. "I am proud that the TCRN credential is recognized across the trauma continuum, not just in emergency care, and I am inspired by the growing number of nurses eager to step up and become TCRNs."

Sean Elwell, DNP, RN, NE-BC, TCRN, CPEN, EMT, BCEN board of directors chairperson-elect, and director of pediatric trauma center, critical care transport and emergency services, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware, in Wilmington, Delaware, said: "TCRNs are at the forefront of driving quality in trauma care, and their commitment to excellence across the trauma care continuum is evident in the care they provide. TCRNs promote evidence-based practice while serving as champions of best practices. The growth of this certification highlights the need for formal validation of knowledge within the trauma specialty."

More "Decade of Trauma Nursing Excellence" Celebrations

About BCEN

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers emergency, pediatric emergency, trauma, flight, critical care ground transport, and burn nursing specialty certifications, including the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®), and Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN®). More than 50,000 RNs and APRNs are board certified through BCEN and collectively hold more than 60,000 BCEN credentials. Learn more at bcen.org.

