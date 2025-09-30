BCF Dilution Solutions Announces Revolutionary CUBEFUSION™ Beverage Cube Technology

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCF Dilution Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce the development of CUBEFUSION™, a "first of its kind" commercial, automated, and patent-pending technology for producing frozen beverage cubes. This invention, which eliminates the need for ice and prevents product dilution, is set to revolutionize the global cold beverage market.

The concept for real iced coffee cubes was initially developed by Steven Fassberg, co-founder of BCF Dilution Solutions and the visionary behind The Original Brooklyn Water Bagel Company.

The Total Dilution Solution SLOW MELT INFUSION without DILUTION

While pioneering The Original Brooklyn Water Bagel Company, a brand celebrated for its authentic, New York-style bagels and rapid growth, Fassberg developed the concept for the iced coffee cubes. However, the very popularity of these cubes highlighted a practical limitation: the manual production method required significant time, labor, and space. This challenge became the catalyst for developing a seamless, cost-effective, and automated solution, which ultimately led to BEVERAGE CUBEFUSION™.

The new CUBEFUSION™ technology is a compact, high-volume system that can produce over 30,000 beverage cubes in less than 24 hours. The process can be controlled remotely via Wi-Fi and requires only one employee, or can be controlled remotely, to oversee the production cycles. This technology is designed to work with a wide range of beverages and consumable liquids that can be frozen, including coffee, soft drinks, teas, juices, and alcoholic mixers, to eliminate ice and the need for dilution. The technology also pioneers a health and wellness platform by creating on-demand cubes with precise infusions of supplements or vitamins. This "slow melt infusion" process delivers a steady, consistent release of nutrients, transforming beverages into functional drinks.

The development of CUBEFUSION™ comes at a time of significant growth in the iced coffee market, which was valued at $11.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $21.4 billion by 2034. The market potential is immense, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during this period. Leading QSR (quick-serve restaurant) brands like Starbucks, McDonald's, and Dunkin' Donuts sell over 7 billion cups of coffee annually, with Starbucks serving 70% of its coffee cold. The CUBEFUSION™ technology provides a "unique and key differentiator" which would likely be a game changer for brands looking to enter the cold beverage space.

The invention will make its public debut at the EATS (Equipment, Automation, and Technology Show for Food & Beverage) Show in Chicago, Illinois, from October 28-30, 2025. Following its public debut, BCF Dilution Solutions will launch a 30-day free trial beta test program for a select number of approved brands in Q1 2026. This initiative will allow select partners to experience the cost-saving and quality-enhancing benefits of CUBEFUSION™ firsthand, providing valuable feedback before the technology's full-scale commercial rollout. This invention marks a significant leap forward in beverage technology, addressing the long-standing problem of dilution while providing a consistent, high-quality product for consumers and a cost-effective, labor-saving solution for businesses.

Visit www.beveragecubefusion.com for more information.

