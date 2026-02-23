BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and OpenAI today announced a multiyear expansion of their partnership with Frontier Alliance to continue to help organizations move beyond experimentation and accelerate enterprise-scale AI transformation.

BCG and OpenAI Expand Partnership With OpenAI Frontier Alliance

"AI is a core part of BCG's business and strategy. It represents a significant and fast-growing share of our work as we support industry leaders to reshape their core operations and create new businesses with an AI-first mindset," said Dylan Bolden, Global Chair of Functional Practices at BCG. "The Frontier Alliance brings together OpenAI's groundbreaking AI research and product expertise with BCG's deep industry, functional, and technology expertise to accelerate and scale impact."

"Our multi-year partnership with Boston Consulting Group will help bring AI coworkers to enterprises," said Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at OpenAI. "BCG's transformation and global delivery expertise alongside OpenAI's research and product leadership will help close the gap between what frontier AI can do and what businesses can actually deploy with agents."

As organizations move beyond experimentation, many struggle to scale AI due to fragmented tooling, bespoke integrations, and a lack of enterprise-grade controls and change management. Value creation at scale requires an ecosystem approach. Integrated teams from BCG and OpenAI will bring together capabilities spanning AI strategy, operating model redesign, industry-specific workflows, and AI research and product resources to deliver measurable end-to-end business impact.

"Organizations are at a clear inflection point," said Sylvain Duranton, Global Leader of BCG X. "Agentic AI changes how work gets done, but only if it's engineered, deployed, and adopted at enterprise scale. That's where BCG X's build capabilities and BCG's transformation expertise come in – helping clients embed AI into their most critical functions."

