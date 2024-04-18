BCG Announces Collaborations with NASA and USRA to Launch a Generative Artificial Intelligence Lab for Science and Engineering

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) today announced strategic collaborations with NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley and the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) to launch a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) lab for science and engineering. The lab will explore the short- and long-term benefits of new GenAI technologies related to Earth science, including Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) weather data, life sciences, and engineering. These collaborations harness the talents of a unique team of leading innovators from industry (BCG), government (NASA), and academia (USRA) with decades of experience advancing the state-of-the-art in artificial intelligence.

As part of these collaborations, BCG X (the tech build and design unit of BCG), NASA, and USRA will conduct research, development, testing, and evaluation of GenAI technologies, as well as analyze the growth of responsible GenAI technologies through the use of publicly accessible datasets. They also intend to produce joint publications on technical evaluation criteria for different scenarios, use cases, and test cases as applied to the performance of various publicly available open source GenAI models.

"In this pivotal moment in time for AI, the GenAI lab represents a unique opportunity to rapidly and responsibly advance the application of AI for public good applications," said Dr. David Bell, Director of USRA's Research Institute for Advanced Computer Science.

"We have only just begun to explore the transformative power of GenAI in Earth sciences," said Christoph Schweizer, CEO of BCG. "BCG is privileged to work with NASA and USRA. Together, we are pioneering the critical research and development necessary to propel these technologies forward, ultimately benefiting global society."

About the Universities Space Research Association (USRA)

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. An association of 120 university members, it engages the broader university community, employs in-house scientific talent, and offers innovative research, development, and project management expertise.

About USRA's Research Institute for Advanced Computer Science (RIACS)

USRA's Research Institute for Advanced Computer Science (RIACS) was founded in 1983 as an independent research institute. Since its inception, RIACS has conducted research on artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and human-computer interfaces. As documented in the Aeronautics and Space Report transmitted from President Reagan to the US Congress in 1983, NASA made the major commitment to establish RIACS at NASA Ames Research Center to be operated by USRA as part of a new computer science applications program at NASA.

About BCG X

BCG X is the tech build and design unit of BCG.

Turbocharging BCG's deep industry and functional expertise, BCG X brings together advanced tech knowledge and ambitious entrepreneurship to help organizations enable innovation at scale.

With nearly 3,000 technologists, scientists, programmers, engineers, and human-centered designers located across 80+ cities, BCG X builds and designs platforms and software to address the world's most important challenges and opportunities.

Teaming across our practices, and in close collaboration with our clients, our end-to-end global team unlocks new possibilities. Together we're creating the bold and disruptive products, services, and businesses of tomorrow.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

