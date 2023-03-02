BCG Launches Center for Climate & Sustainability Policy & Regulation

New Center Will Help Clients Navigate the Fast-Moving Landscape of Policy and Regulation on Their Climate and Sustainability Journeys

BOSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, today announced the formation of its global Center for Climate & Sustainability Policy & Regulation to support clients as they navigate and shape the global transition to a net-zero, nature-positive world.

Bringing together an international team of experts with deep knowledge of sector- and technology-specific policy and regulation, the virtual Center builds on BCG's extensive experience helping companies, governments, and multilateral organizations accelerate their climate and sustainability journeys.

"Governments are putting in place the policy and regulation required to meet their global climate goals and are transforming the competitive landscape for corporates and investors in the process," said Sylvain Santamarta, managing director and senior partner, and BCG's lead for Climate & Sustainability Transformations. "Many companies understand the criticality of policy implementation but struggle with the associated uncertainty and potential impact as the energy transition accelerates."

The Center will serve as a one-stop shop for clients, providing them with integrated advice on the implications of evolving climate and sustainability policy and regulation across geographies. Working in multidisciplinary teams featuring industry and functional experts, the Center will support clients as they define and deliver the business transformations required to seize sustainable competitive advantage.

"Current policy and regulation are only the tip of the iceberg," said Hubi Meinecke, managing director and senior partner, and BCG's global head of Climate and Sustainability. "Much more is on the horizon as governments work to close the gap between our current path to 2.7°C and the global goal of 1.5°C."

"From the Inflation Reduction Act in the US to the EU Green Taxonomy, companies face a proliferation of policy opportunities and regulatory requirements, and many are not set up to comply efficiently and effectively," said Matteo Coppola, managing director and senior partner, and BCG's global head of Risk and Compliance. "The creation of this center represents a natural evolution in the expertise BCG has been building organically across the business in expectation of this acceleration in demand from clients. Our expertise is integrated with our sector experts to ensure it's focused on practical implications and a practical response. We believe these changes will be transformative, not incremental. Clients need advice that leads to strategic advice and business transformation—not simply incremental compliance."

