BCG Launches Center for Geopolitics

New Center Will Offer Clear and Actionable Insights Amid Complex Geopolitical Landscape

BOSTON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, today announced its new Center for Geopolitics, a global effort to help businesses navigate an increasingly fraught and fragile global landscape.

The Center for Geopolitics merges geopolitical acumen with BCG's world-class analytical capabilities to help leaders understand, anticipate, and prepare for the future. It will draw on the work of BCG's Global Advantage practice combined with deep sector knowledge to offer data-driven analysis, scenario-based approaches, and clear business implications.

"Businesses are now placing geopolitics at the top of their agendas. The Center for Geopolitics will cut through the noise to deliver factual, tangible insights that empower executives to make confident decisions, in tune with business realities," said Nikolaus Lang, managing director and senior partner at BCG and chair of the Center for Geopolitics. "A more fragmented world presents businesses with a great deal of uncertainty and tremendous risks. Businesses need to treat geopolitical risk with the same urgency and importance as they gave to the disruptive rise of digital and the climate crisis."

Recent research by BCG, Geopolitical Risk Is Rising. Here's How CEOs Can Prepare, highlights some of the actions needed to navigate the increasingly unstable and rapidly shifting global environment.

"Building geopolitical muscle is now critical for any company that operates on a global scale. It takes commitment, dedication, and effort to strengthen and maintain. And it can entail additional costs," said Marc Gilbert, managing director and senior partner at BCG and at the Center for Geopolitics. "CEOs need to ensure they are capturing opportunities as well as managing risks that emerge from a dynamic geopolitical landscape and taking these into account when it comes to capital and strategic planning decisions."

"We are in an era when CEOs and their executive teams need to be sensitive to the business impact of geopolitics," said Aparna Bharadwaj, managing director and partner at BCG and global leader of the firm's Global Advantage practice. "Our clients want to understand the commercial impact of geopolitics, and they are bringing specific challenges to us—from managing supply chain exposure to driving global growth to setting up resilient global operating models. The Center will enable BCG to share unique perspectives that connect to BCG's products and services to drive global advantage for our clients."

