BCG Recognized as a Leader in AI Services by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) was named a Leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services in a new report by Forrester Research, an independent research firm. The report, titled The Forrester Wave™: AI Services Q4 2024 - The Nine Providers That Matter Most and How They Stack Up, recognized BCG for excelling "at delivering AI with business impact."

The Forrester Wave™ evaluation reviewed nine AI services providers it deemed most significant, classifying them into four categories: Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. BCG emerged as one of two vendors identified as a Leader in AI services.

"Companies are transitioning from experimentation to transformation and setting bold ambitions for their AI agendas," said Sylvain Duranton, global leader of BCG X. "This recognition by Forrester is, for us, a testament to the combined strengths of BCG and BCG X. Together, we are uniquely positioned to support organizations on each step of their AI journey, delivering outcomes at scale and end-to-end transformation."

Forrester's report stated, "BCG challenges its clients' assumptions of AI impact by developing innovative AI solutions with a pragmatic approach led by business expertise. It has a healthy AI business with recognizable logos and a growing segment of long-term AI clients." It went on to say, "BCG's AI business impact stands out by linking AI solutions to financial measures such as earnings before interest and taxes, and profits and losses. Clients can drive higher AI outcomes and create a self-funding model for subsequent AI phases. AI design and development talent stands out for AI expertise, implementation, long tenures, rigorous internal GenAI certification, and external recognition from business and academia. Compared to peers, BCG also staffs more engineers and designers on projects to address the entire AI solution and platform."

An Apt Partner for Organizations That Want to Drive Higher Impact from AI

Forrester assessed the AI services providers using 19 criteria organized into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. BCG was the only vendor to receive the highest score possible (5.00) in the following current offering criteria:

AI design and development talent

AI governance

GenAI effect on operations

BCG also achieved the highest scores possible in the following criteria:

Current offering:

Business impact for client

Change management

AI platforms

Strategy:

Vision

Community

According to the report, "organizations that want to drive higher impact from AI but need an expert to guide the way will find BCG an apt partner."

Access the full Forrester report here.

Media Contact:

Eric Gregoire:

+1 617 850 3783

[email protected]

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)