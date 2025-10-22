BC.GAME Extends Principal Partnership with Leicester City for the 2025/26 Season

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Leicester City's announcement earlier this week, BC.GAME confirms the renewal of its agreement with Leicester City Football Club as Official Principal Partner for the 2025/26 season. The new term will again see BC.GAME branding on the Leicester City Men's First Team shirts and across select Club assets throughout the campaign.

Building on last season's foundation, the partnership will focus on territory-specific activations that leverage Leicester City's global reach to grow BC.GAME's presence exclusively in compliant, non-UK markets. All market activity will be undertaken in accordance with local laws and regulations. Both parties remain committed to positive fan engagement and to promoting responsible, safe, and enjoyable entertainment across digital platforms.

A BC.GAME spokesperson said, "Entering a second season with Leicester City reflects our shared ambitions on and off the pitch. We'll keep delivering football-first experiences for supporters worldwide while championing safe, responsible, and genuinely enjoyable gaming."

As Principal Partner, BC.GAME and the Club will roll out a calendar of fan-led initiatives—including digital content, match-adjacent experiences, and localized campaigns—designed to connect supporters across time zones to the Foxes' season.

Compliance Notice: BC.GAME's services are not available in the United Kingdom and are offered only in jurisdictions where permitted by applicable law. This partnership focuses on global brand engagement, fan experiences, and responsible-play messaging across BC.GAME's international digital platforms, subject to local compliance requirements.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a global online entertainment brand that blends sports fandom with crypto-powered experiences across casino, sports, and community-driven events. The company emphasizes provably fair technology, player protection, and responsible participation, operating only in jurisdictions where such services are permitted by law. BC.GAME's mission is to create transparent, engaging, and safe digital entertainment for adult audiences worldwide.

About Leicester City Football Club

Founded in 1884, Leicester City Football Club is a Premier League club renowned for its historic 2015/16 league title and vibrant global fanbase. The Foxes are headquartered at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, and are recognized for their commitment to competitive excellence, youth development, and community programs.

SOURCE BC.GAME