BC.GAME Launches $BC Hub to Provide Real-Time Visibility Into Token Ecosystem Activity and Enhance Transparency

From BC Engine staking dividends, buybacks and burns to on-site and on-chain trading activity, $BC Hub brings key data from across the $BC ecosystem together in one place.

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has launched the new $BC Hub, a unified information and data platform designed to give users a clearer, real-time view of how the $BC Token ecosystem operates.

$BC Hub brings together $BC market data, BC Engine staking activity, dividend distributions, Token supply, buyback and burn data, as well as trading activity across BC.GAME's on-site Swap and decentralized markets.

Previously, users may have needed to access multiple sources to find this information. $BC Hub brings key ecosystem data into one platform, allowing users not only to understand how the Token economic model is designed, but also to observe more directly how it operates in practice.

Making BC Engine Activity More Visible

BC Engine is one of the core data modules within $BC Hub.

Through BC Engine, eligible gaming profits are shared with $BC Stakers according to the platform's established mechanism.

Currently, 10% of profits generated by BC Originals and selected third-party games integrated with BC Engine are distributed to $BC Stakers in BCD, with dividends settled every hour.

Only $BC that remains staked for a complete hourly cycle is eligible to participate in the corresponding dividend round.

Through $BC Hub, users can directly view:

Current Staking Pool

Number of Stakers

Time until the next Dividend round

Historical dividend records

Recent BCD distributions

$BC Hub also includes a Staking Calculator.

Rather than using a fixed APY, the calculator uses actual BCD Dividend data from the previous 24 hours to estimate potential staking returns, giving users a clearer view of how returns may change in line with actual gaming activity on the platform.

Real-Time Tracking of $BC Buybacks and Burns

$BC Hub also increases visibility into the $BC Buyback and Burn mechanisms.

Users can view purchasing activity from the official on-site BCBuyback account, including recent Buyback transactions and the cumulative amount of $BC purchased.

At the same time, $BC Hub tracks Token Burns generated through early unstaking within BC Engine.

Under the current mechanism, if users unstake before completing seven days, 1% of the unstaked $BC is permanently burned.

$BC Hub also clearly distinguishes between Buybacks and Burns.

$BC purchased by the official BCBuyback account is not automatically burned, and some of these Tokens may be redistributed through Instant Rewards. By contrast, Token Burns triggered by the early unstaking mechanism permanently remove those Tokens from circulation.

By presenting these Token flow mechanisms separately, users can more accurately understand the different roles they play within the $BC ecosystem.

One Place to View On-Site and On-Chain Trading

Another core feature of $BC Hub is the separate presentation of trading activity on BC.GAME and decentralized markets.

Buy and sell activity on the BC.GAME platform is sourced from its on-site Swap system, while decentralized trading is tracked separately through the BC/SOL market on Raydium CLMM.

Users can view buyer and seller activity across the two trading environments without combining data from fundamentally different markets.

For on-site BC.GAME trading, the Hub uses public User IDs and Usernames to distinguish participants.

For DEX trading, activity is displayed by Wallet Address.

$BC Hub also clearly defines the scope of its trading data: the on-site Swap section reflects executed buy and sell transactions, rather than a traditional Order Book.

From Individual Data Points to a Complete View of the $BC Ecosystem

Beyond trading and staking data, $BC Hub brings together a broader range of information related to $BC, including:

Real-time $BC price and historical market performance

30-day DEX Trading Volume

BC Engine Dividend data

Staking Pool status

Buyback data

Token Burn data

Burn data Token Supply information

Supply information BC.GAME on-site buying and selling activity

Raydium DEX trading activity

Public news and coverage related to BC.GAME and $BC

$BC Hub also displays ecosystem participants currently integrated with BC Engine, including BC Originals, CROCO Gaming and BETBY, while leaving room for additional ecosystem partners to be added over time.

As the $BC ecosystem continues to develop, the Hub also provides a unified entry point for future Token, Engine and ecosystem-related information.

Moving Token Economics From "Explained" to "Visible"

For a Token ecosystem, transparency comes not only from clearly defined rules, but also from giving users the ability to continuously see how those rules operate in practice.

$BC Hub brings together market, staking, dividend, trading, buyback and burn data that was previously spread across different systems, making more ecosystem activity directly observable and trackable.

This means users can move beyond simply asking:

"How is the Token economic model designed?"

to also understanding:

"How is the Token economic model operating right now?"

Through $BC Hub, BC.GAME is working to turn more of the $BC ecosystem's key mechanisms from abstract rules into continuously observable data.

Visit the $BC Hub to explore real-time data and activity across the $BC ecosystem.

SOURCE BC.GAME