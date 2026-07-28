BC.GAME's BC Engine Stakers Have Earned Over $5 Million

Total staker earnings have increased by nearly $2.9 million in two months, up approximately 138% from the $2.1 million reported in late May

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stakers participating in BC.GAME's BC Engine have now earned more than 5 million BCD, equivalent to approximately $5 million, since the system launched in April 2026.

The figure represents rewards already generated through completed BC Engine settlement rounds. It does not include projected future earnings, unrealised token value or calculations based on movements in the market price of $BC.

On 28 May, BC.GAME reported that BC Engine stakers had earned more than 2.1 million BCD. Around two months later, total earnings have increased by nearly 2.9 million BCD, representing growth of approximately 138%.

The latest total is now around 2.38 times the amount disclosed in May.

Launched on 8 April 2026, BC Engine distributes BCD rewards through hourly settlement rounds based on users' eligible $BC holdings. After each round, the corresponding rewards are recorded in users' BC Engine accounts.

Users can track their active balance, total earnings, unclaimed BCD, the next settlement round and previous distribution records directly through the BC Engine interface.

Unlike a one-time reward campaign, BC Engine continues to distribute rewards as new hourly settlements are completed. The increase from $2.1 million to more than $5 million shows the pace at which rewards have continued to accumulate since the initial milestone was reported.

It also provides a clearer measure of $BC's use within the BC.GAME ecosystem, with the total based on BCD already earned by participating stakers rather than future projections.

BC Engine's latest earnings data and individual reward records can be viewed at bc.game/bc.

SOURCE BC.GAME