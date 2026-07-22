BC Token Hits $0.02, Setting a New All-Time High

$BC has risen nearly 70% since April as BC Engine continues to expand the token's utility across the BC.GAME ecosystem

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Token ($BC), the ecosystem token of BC.GAME, reached $0.02 on July 23, setting a new all-time high and extending its recent upward price movement.

According to CoinGecko, $BC reached the $0.02 milestone after moving steadily into a higher price range over the past several weeks. The token previously recorded a high of around $0.01561 on July 17 before continuing its upward movement.

Compared with its price of approximately $0.01181 on April 12, $BC has increased by nearly 70%. The latest milestone is also part of a series of new price records reached by the token since the launch of BC Engine in April.

Alongside the price growth, BC.GAME has continued to expand the practical use of $BC across its platform ecosystem.

Through BC Engine, users can allocate eligible $BC to the platform's reward system and receive BCD rewards distributed on an hourly basis. Users can also view their allocated tokens, accumulated rewards and participation data directly through the BC Engine interface.

The system is designed to connect $BC participation with activity generated by products and partners across the wider BC.GAME ecosystem.

BC Originals, Croco Gaming and sports betting technology provider BETBY have already been integrated as Engine Nodes. Contributions from participating products and partners help support the BC Engine reward pool, creating a direct connection between platform activity, user participation and token utility.

"Reaching $0.02 is an important milestone for $BC, but price is only one part of the ecosystem's continued development," a BC.GAME spokesperson said. "Our focus remains on expanding the token's practical uses and connecting it more closely with products, rewards and user participation across the platform."

The $BC ecosystem also includes separate buyback and token-burning mechanisms.

A portion of the tokens acquired through BC.GAME's ongoing buyback activity may be redistributed to eligible active users through features such as Instant Bonus. The buyback programme operates separately from the token-burning mechanism.

Token burning is primarily connected to the BC Engine unlocking process. When users unlock $BC less than seven days after allocating it to BC Engine, 1% of the unlocked amount is permanently burned. Users who wait at least seven days can unlock the full amount without triggering a burn.

BC.GAME plans to introduce additional products and Engine Nodes while continuing to improve the visibility of reward distributions, token burns and other related on-chain activity.

The platform will also explore further uses for $BC across original games, sports betting and digital-asset reward experiences as the ecosystem continues to develop.

More information about BC Engine and the $BC ecosystem is available at bc.game/bc.

SOURCE BC.GAME