BC.GAME Launches IPL 2026 Campaign With $250,000 in Rewards

BELIZE City, Belize, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has launched its IPL 2026 campaign, introducing a season-long promotion with a total reward pool of $250,000 during this year's Indian Premier League.

Running under the theme "Bet during IPL and unlock $250,000 rewards," the campaign includes four main activities: Early 6 Match-Triggered Lucky Draw, Deposit Lucky Draw, IPL Top 100 Wager Ranking, and Bet Milestone Free Bet.

Four Reward Tracks Across the IPL Season

The IPL 2026 campaign is built around four reward formats designed for different types of participation during the tournament.

The Early 6 Match-Triggered Lucky Draw gives users access to lucky draw opportunities tied to selected match triggers. The Deposit Lucky Draw offers additional prize opportunities for eligible users who make deposits during the campaign period.

For users looking for leaderboard-based rewards, the IPL Top 100 Wager Ranking will rank participants based on wagering performance during the promotion, with rewards allocated to the top 100 eligible users.

In addition, the Bet Milestone Free Bet rewards users who reach designated betting milestones with free bet incentives during the IPL campaign.

Campaign Runs Alongside IPL 2026

The campaign runs in parallel with the IPL 2026 season and is designed as a single promotion covering multiple activity types during the tournament period.

More details are available through BC.GAME's official promotion channels.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is an online gaming platform offering casino, sports and promotional experiences across multiple markets.

SOURCE BC.GAME