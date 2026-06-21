BC.GAME Token $BC Reaches New High, Gains More Than 260% Over the Past Year

BC.GAME's platform token continues its upward momentum as BC Engine cumulative rewards surpass 3.17 million BCD

BELIZE CITY, Belize, June 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- $BC has recently reached a new high.

TradingView data shows that $BC recently traded at around $0.01237. The token has posted gains across multiple timeframes, rising 20.13% over the past week, 75.30% over the past month, 115.16% over the past three months, 173.56% over the past six months, 175.68% year-to-date and 261.41% over the past year.

The latest move comes as BC.GAME continues to expand the utility of its platform token. According to data shown on the BC Engine page, stakers have received more than 3,176,311 BCD, a USD-pegged stablecoin, in cumulative rewards, representing approximately $3.17 million in value. Over the past 24 hours, around 80,406 BCD in new rewards were added.

BC Engine is the reward distribution mechanism built by BC.GAME around $BC. After users earn $BC through Play to Earn on the BC.GAME platform, the token can be automatically staked and used to participate in platform-related reward distribution. BC Engine also connects reward distribution, platform buybacks, token burns and ecosystem nodes, bringing user activity, platform operations and ecosystem revenue into one mechanism.

BC Engine currently features several Engine Nodes, including Croco Gaming, BC Originals and BETBY. As more platform businesses and ecosystem partners are connected, BC Engine is becoming a core entry point for linking user participation with platform reward distribution within the $BC ecosystem.

For $BC, the recent price performance has also brought renewed attention to its use case within the platform. Rather than serving only as a platform reward asset, $BC is entering a longer-term participation model through BC Engine, covering automatic staking, reward distribution, buybacks, token burns and ecosystem node contributions.

"$BC is not only about price performance, but about how it is used within the platform and how it connects with user participation, platform activity and ecosystem growth," a BC.GAME spokesperson said. "The goal of BC Engine is to make $BC a more long-term and participatory part of the BC.GAME ecosystem."

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a crypto-first iGaming and entertainment platform offering casino games, sports betting and original gaming experiences to a global player base across markets where permitted. The platform supports cryptocurrency-based gameplay and continues to expand its ecosystem through BC Originals, sports betting products, platform rewards and $BC-related mechanisms.

$BC is the platform token within the BC.GAME ecosystem. Through BC Engine, BC.GAME connects user participation, platform rewards, buybacks, token burns and ecosystem node contributions into a broader reward distribution mechanism.

SOURCE BC.GAME