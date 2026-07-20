BC Token Reaches New All-Time High Near $0.0179, Extending Its July Rally

The token set another price record just three days after reaching $0.01561 on July 17. As BC.GAME continues to expand its token ecosystem, $BC is now more than 50% above its April price level.

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Token ($BC), the ecosystem token of BC.GAME, reached a new all-time high of approximately $0.0179 on July 20, extending a series of price records set since April.

The latest milestone came only three days after $BC reached approximately $0.01561 on July 17. Based on the latest intraday high, the token gained more than 14% from its previous record.

Compared with its April 12 price level of approximately $0.01181, $BC has increased by around 51%. It is also approximately 44% above the $0.01237 level recorded in June. Cryptocurrency prices are highly volatile and may change significantly over short periods.

The latest high is part of a broader price trend that has developed over recent months. During the same period, BC.GAME has continued to expand BC Engine and the wider utility of its token ecosystem.

Launched on April 8, BC Engine is BC.GAME's token participation and reward system. It is designed to connect eligible activity across the platform with $BC participation and recurring BCD rewards.

Users can earn $BC by participating in supported products and activities on the platform. Eligible tokens are automatically allocated to BC Engine, which distributes BCD rewards to participating users through hourly settlements.

Through the BC Engine interface, users can view their allocated $BC balance, accumulated BCD rewards and other relevant participation data.

BC Engine is also expanding the range of ecosystem contribution nodes and connected products. BC Originals, Croco Gaming and sportsbook technology provider BETBY currently operate as contribution nodes within the BC Engine ecosystem.

A portion of the profits generated through BETBY-supported sportsbook activity is contributed to BC Engine to support BCD reward distributions. This connects the operational performance of the sportsbook with the wider BC Engine reward ecosystem.

Beyond BC Engine, the $BC economic model includes separate daily buyback and burn mechanisms. $BC acquired through daily buybacks is redistributed to players through Instant Bonus, while daily token burns are generated through early unlocks. Users who unlock their $BC less than seven days after it enters BC Engine incur a 1% token burn, while those who remain in the system for at least seven days can unlock their full balance.

BC.GAME will continue introducing additional ecosystem contribution nodes, product integrations and data features, further expanding the practical role of $BC across its wider platform ecosystem.

More information about BC Engine is available at bc.game/bc.

SOURCE BC.GAME