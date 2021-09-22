BCGDX Celebrates 4-Star Rating

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that on the 7th anniversary of the Blue Current Global Dividend Growth Fund (BCGDX), Morningstar has awarded the fund a 4-Star Rating for the 3- and 5-year performance periods. The fund was rated against 159 funds (for the three-year period) and 146 funds (for the five-year period) in the World Large Stock Value category based on total return as of August 31, 2021.

Speaking about the rating, Dennis Sabo, CFA, lead portfolio manager for the Blue Current Global Dividend Fund, said, "We are excited to be recognized by Morningstar and we believe the rating validates our strategy of investing in high-quality businesses committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend growth. With low interest rates and accelerating inflation around the globe, we believe rising dividends offers an inflation hedge for individuals looking to generate greater amounts of cash flow."

Blue Current Asset Management is based in Atlanta, Georgia and is owned by Edge Capital Partners. Incepted in 2009, Blue Current Asset Management oversees approximately $500 million and specializes in dividend growth strategies. In addition to the global strategy, the firm also manages a U.S. dividend growth strategy and an international dividend growth strategy, both of which are available through separately managed accounts.

Launched on September 18, 2014, the Fund, which is co-managed by Harry Jones and Dennis Sabo, has $52 million in assets and is available for purchase at most major custodians under the ticker symbol BCGDX.

About Blue Current Global Dividend Fund

The Blue Current Global Dividend Fund utilizes Edge's investment strategy in selecting global companies that offer an attractive yield and are expected to reward investors through increasing cash flow over time. The primary objectives are to seek current income and deliver long-term capital appreciation to investors. For more information, please visit www.BlueCurrentFunds.com.

About Edge Capital Group

Edge Capital is a boutique financial advisory firm devoted exclusively to serving individuals, families and institutions with substantial wealth. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we provide objective, holistic advice guided only by our clients' best interests. Whether the need is to strategically enhance cash flow or facilitate multigenerational wealth, Edge tailors each financial solution to each client's unique circumstances from the ground up. Edge Capital is the advisor to the Blue Current Global Dividend Fund. For more information, visit www.EdgeCapPartners.com.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund and may be obtained by calling 1-800-514-3583 or visiting www.bluecurrentfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund may not be suitable for all investors. There is no guarantee that this, or any, investing strategy will be successful. Returns from dividend-paying stocks may underperform the returns from the overall stock market. Since the Fund invests primarily in dividend-paying stocks, the Fund's performance may at times be better or worse than the performance of mutual funds that focus on other types of strategies. Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Blue Current Global Dividend Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA) Edge Capital Group, LLC and Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC are separate and unaffiliated.

The Morningstar Rating for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history.

ABOUT BLUE CURRENT ASSET MANAGEMENT

Edge, through our Blue Current division, is the investment adviser to the Blue Current Global Dividend Fund (the "Fund" or "BCGDX"), a diversified series of Ultimus Managers Trust, an open-end investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. In managing the Fund, Edge follows defined investment policies and restrictions in helping the Fund reach its objective. These investment policies and restrictions can be found in the Fund's prospectus and the Statement of Additional Information available at www.bluecurrentfunds.com.

This material represents the views of Edge Capital Group, LLC. This information is provided to discuss general market activity, industry or sector trends, or other broad-based economic, market or political conditions. This information should not be construed as research or investment advice, and investors are urged to consult with their financial advisors before buying or selling any securities. This information may not be current and Edge Capital Group, LLC has no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information. This material contains forward-looking projections and there is no assurance that these projections will prove correct. Past performance is no guarantee of future success and there is the possibility of lower returns or the possibility of loss.



Edge Capital is an independent wealth management firm devoted exclusively to serving individuals, families, and institutions with substantial wealth. Our culture of teamwork and innovation continues to drive our evolution today. We have over thirty talented professionals serving a select number of clients from six physical locations. At Edge, we understand that significant wealth presents uniquely complex situations, ones that modeling and off-the-shelf solutions ignore. We provide objective, holistic advice guided only by our clients' best interests. Whether the need is to strategically enhance cash flow or facilitate multigenerational wealth, Edge tailors each financial solution to suit each client's unique circumstances from the ground up.

