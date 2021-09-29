BCH Files Suit on Behalf of Man Injured Due to Vaping Device

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national law firm of Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC has filed a personal injury lawsuit on behalf of a Texan man injured through a device explosion and fire.

BCH filed the lawsuit against Texas Vape Stores LLC in the 45th District Court of Bexar County, Texas. The allegations set forth center on defective design, failure to warn, and negligence.

Per the complaint, Plaintiff was handling the SMOK X-Priv vaping device in his home when the device exploded, and fire erupted from the device. While the device was on fire, it stuck to Plaintiff's hand resulting in serious second-degree burns to the hand, palm, and fingers.

Plaintiff was immediately driven to a nearby hospital in New Braunfels, Texas. Thereafter, transferred via ambulance to a medical center in San Antonio, Texas for more complete evaluation and treatment.

SMOK X-Priv is a vaping device manufactured by Shenzhen Ivps Technology Co., Ltd. located in Shenzhen, China. According to the suit, Defendant Texas Vape Stores LLC is liable for marketing, placing, and selling the unreasonably dangerous SMOK X-Priv in the stream of commerce. Furthermore, Defendant's negligence to warn of dangers or risks of harm and provide instructions for the safe use of the product were the producing cause of the incident in question.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages of $250,000 or less for the Plaintiff's injury. Plaintiff and his attorneys demand a jury trial.

Based in Houston, Texas, Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC is a national civil trial practice regarded for its skill in handling complex litigation. To learn more about the firm, kindly go to bchlaw.com.

