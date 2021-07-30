BCH Sues Boat Makers Over Man Killed in Lake of the Ozarks Explosion

HOUSTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national law firm of Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC and The Wilbers Law Firm of St. Louis, Missouri have filed a wrongful death lawsuit (Case No. 2:21-cv-4136) on behalf of the bereaved mother and two children of a St. Louis, Missouri man killed in a boat explosion.

BCH filed the lawsuit against Brunswick Corporation, Sea Ray Boats, and Brunswick Boat Group in the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. The allegations and claims are defective design, failure to warn, and negligence.

Per the complaint, the decedent joined his friends at the Lake of the Ozarks for a day of leisure boating on a 33-foot Sea Ray boat. A fun day on the lake took a tragic turn after the boat was refueled and about to depart from the dock. When a dockhand was in the process of untying the Sea Ray, it exploded in a fiery blaze. The explosion was so massive that its smoke could be seen from miles away.

The explosion ejected the decedent's friends from the boat; the boat driver was forced to jump into the water to flee the burning vessel; sadly, the decedent was unable to escape the boat and burned to death in the explosion.

According to the suit, this is not the first time a Sea Ray boat has exploded seemingly without any warning. For instance, a similar 33-foot Sea Ray boat exploded in 2009 in Tampa Bay, Florida, injuring 15 people. Then, in 2018, a 32-foot Sea Ray boat burst into flames, injuring a Fort Lauderdale, Florida man who was working on the vessel at the time. The suit alleges that these are only two of many incidents around the world.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $75,000 for the decedent's wrongful death. Plaintiffs and their attorneys demand a jury trial.

Based in Houston, Texas, Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC is a nationally recognized, civil trial practice law firm that is highly regarded for its skill in handling complex litigation. To learn more about the firm, kindly go to bchlaw.com.

SOURCE Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC

Related Links

https://www.bchlaw.com/

