BCI BuildCentral Joins Forces with Cherre

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCI BuildCentral, a leading provider of planned real estate databases, announces its partnership with Cherre , the industry's leading real estate data management and analytics platform. With the addition of BuildCentral to Cherre's "Connections Catalog," CRE pros can now use Cherre to stream BuildCentral's planned construction data right into their workflow. Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight.



"BuildCentral is excited to work together with Cherre," says Kyle Camp, Executive Vice President of Development at BuildCentral. "Our unique planned construction datasets give our clients an edge when it comes to market research, analysis, site selection and go-to-market efforts. Cherre will be instrumental in bringing our unique brand of data to CRE professionals looking to get to the truth about the markets that matter."

As a new Cherre Lightning Connection, BuildCentral offers a variety of datasets specializing in planned real estate developments and market-based analytics for the commercial, residential and retail construction spaces.

Customers can connect with any BuildCentral planned construction dataset. Key features of this integration include unit count information, project information and stakeholder contact details for:

Planned medical, hotel and CRE developments including mixed-use, industrial and warehouse facilities

Planned multi-family and single-family residential developments built for sale or for rent

Planned retail and grocery anchored projects with construction insights on hundreds of grocery and retail brands

"Our partnership with BuildCentral will enable our customers the quickest way to integrate ready-to-use construction data into their Cherre data analytics warehouse to start extracting value within days," said Erlind Dine, Head of Data Partnerships at Cherre. "Adding BuildCentral as one of our newest Cherre Lightning Connections will further streamline and expedite the process to integrate their data."

From October 13-14, both BuildCentral and Cherre will be at CRETech New York, a premier real estate tech networking event. Learn more at https://newyork.cretech.com/cretechnyc21/en/page/home .

About BCI BuildCentral, Inc.

For over 20 years BuildCentral's databases of planned real estate developments have helped builders, suppliers, and investors discover new opportunities and customers. Solutions include database and analytics products for commercial real estate, single-family & multi-family real estate, medical, hotel, retail/grocery developments, and the renewable energy and mining sectors. BuildCentral is part of the BCI Media Group with global operations spanning the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

