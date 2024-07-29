BCI raises more than $115,000 to support battery industry scholarships

BCI Foundation created to mark Battery Council International's 100th anniversary

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Council International (BCI) has established a charitable foundation to help support the next generation of leaders in the energy storage industry. The new BCI Foundation , formed in recognition of Battery Council International's 100th anniversary on March 21, 2024, was funded by initial donations of more than $115,000.

These funds will initially be directed to scholarship awards for the 2025-2026 school year, including:

The BCI Battery Chemistry and STEM Scholarship will distribute $5,000 to individuals studying electrochemistry, science, technology, engineering, mathematics or a related technical discipline that will support energy storage applications. In partnership with the Women in the Global Battery Industry , BCI will select at least one woman recipient each year as part of BCI's efforts to foster diversity in the industry.





will distribute to individuals studying electrochemistry, science, technology, engineering, mathematics or a related technical discipline that will support energy storage applications. In partnership with the , BCI will select at least one woman recipient each year as part of BCI's efforts to foster diversity in the industry. The BCI Community Scholarship will distribute $5,000 to an individual who is an employee or direct family member of an employee currently working in a BCI-member company.

"In marking BCI's 100th anniversary, our Board of Directors wanted to ensure we looked to the industry's bright future in addition to acknowledging our rich history," said BCI President and Executive Director Roger Miksad. "BCI's members have a long history of supporting their local communities, and the charitable efforts of the BCI Foundation will build on that legacy to ensure a vibrant pipeline of talent so our industry will thrive for many years to come."

The money raised by the BCI Foundation to initially fund its scholarship endowment includes a $10,000 "challenge grant" from battery separator specialist ENTEK, which was designed to encourage matching donations from others in an effort to jump-start the charitable organization.

"Our industry has been pivotal to historic economic growth and continues to be at the cutting edge of the next leap of technology relying on energy storage and ENTEK is honored to participate as an inaugural sponsor supporting scholarships for the next generation of industry leaders," said Larry Keith, CEO of ENTEK International.

Battery separator supplier Daramic also generously helped fund the BCI foundation with a dedicated $5,000 award.

"Daramic is proud to support this scholarship fund to help develop the industry's next-generation workforce that will be essential for propelling innovation in our global and national transportation and energy storage infrastructure," said Chad Schuchmann, Chief Executive Officer of Daramic.

Additional contributions to the BCI Foundation come from the Centennial Sponsors of BCI's 100th anniversary celebration that took place as part of its annual conference in April. These Centennial Sponsors include Banner, CD Trojan, Clarios, Crown Battery, Duncan, East Penn, EnerSys, GS Yuasa, Leoch Battery, Moura, Rolls Battery Engineering, Stryten Energy, Superior, and U.S. Battery Manufacturing Company.

The BCI Foundation is a stand-alone 501(c)(3) charitable entity. The scholarships will be administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, a group dedicated to providing funding for aftermarket education programs and research. To learn more about the organization, visit uofa-foundation.org .

To learn more or to donate to the BCI Foundation, visit https://batterycouncil.org/about/battery-council-international/bci-foundation/ .

About Battery Council International

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety and science. The organization continues to unite members within the energy storage industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science and advocacy efforts. These efforts have produced the most successful circular economy on the planet. With 99% of used lead batteries collected and recycled in the U.S. and the typical new lead battery containing 80% or more of recycled materials, BCI supports the path toward similar sustainability goals for all other battery chemistries. For more information, visit www.batterycouncil.org .

SOURCE Battery Council International