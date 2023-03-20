BCI SOLUTIONS, INC. SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT FOR STATE-OF-THE-ART EQUIPMENT

BREMEN, Ind., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCI Solutions, Inc. is an 84-year-old family-owned manufacturing company foundry, with machining, assembly and tooling divisions in Bremen, Indiana. BCI is excited to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase a DISA Molding Machine. This new equipment will increase efficiency and productivity two-fold. It is expected to be fully operational by the spring of 2024.

BCI VP Jordan Brown signs the Letter of Intent to purchase a DISA Molding Machine as President Chuck Kalupa announces it to Team BCI.

This new machinery is expected to expand production and move BCI Solutions to the front of the pack with this cutting-edge technology. A single DISA Molding Machine is projected to double historic output and will allow BCI to expand its production capacity.

BCI Solutions, Inc. (BCI) is a Midwest based 5th generation family-owned and operated business, founded in 1939. BCI is a leading supplier of project-based manufacturing solutions in the U.S. Serving multiple industries throughout the world. It is a technology-driven business and castings are used in every industry from agriculture to defense, healthcare to automotive and beyond. The company prides itself by taking project-based manufacturing technology from concept to reality. BCI is a ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016 registered company and includes a team of comprehensive employees, engineers and industry specific experts, who can assist in your next venture ensuring profitability and success.

SOURCE BCI Solutions, Inc.