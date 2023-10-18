BCI Solutions Invests in the Company's Future, Orders New Match Plate Mold Machine from DISA and Mold Handling System from Summit Foundry Systems

BREMEN, Ind., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCI Solutions, a leading innovator in the foundry, machining and assembly industry, is excited to announce a major investment in their production capabilities with the procurement of a state-of-the-art DISA Molding Machine and a Mold Handling System from Summit Foundry Systems. This strategic move will reinforce BCI Solutions' commitment to delivering high-quality products and enhancing its manufacturing efficiency.

The decision to invest in this advanced foundry technology was driven by BCI Solutions' dedication to exceeding customer expectations and streamlining their operations. The new DISA machine and Mold Handling System will play a pivotal role in the company's quest for continued excellence in the manufacturing industry. This new machinery is expected to enhance quality and move BCI Solutions to the front of the pack with this cutting-edge technology.

DISA, a Norican Technology Company, is globally recognized for its innovative molding technology and known for its precision, efficiency and sustainability. The DISA machine is engineered to optimize production and ensure consistent casting quality. BCI Solutions' investment in this technology exemplifies its commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing and product quality.

Summit Foundry Systems, Inc., of Fort Wayne, Indiana, a renowned leader in foundry solutions, has been selected as the trusted partner for the construction, installation and commissioning of these systems. With decades of experience in the industry, Summit Foundry Systems is well-equipped to ensure a seamless transition to the new equipment and provide ongoing support for optimal performance.

"This investment underscores our dedication to delivering top-tier products and services to our valued customers," said JB Brown, CEO at BCI Solutions. "The addition of the DISA machine and Mold Handling System from Summit Foundry Systems will not only improve our production capabilities but also expand our capacity more through enhanced efficiency and precision."

The acquisition of these new technologies reflects BCI Solutions' continued commitment to innovation and progress in the foundry sector. The company has a long-standing tradition of fostering growth, exceeding industry standards and supporting the local community.

BCI Solutions anticipates that the installation of the DISA machine and Mold Handling System will be completed by fall, 2024. This investment is expected to have a significant positive impact on production efficiency, lead-time reduction and product quality.

About BCI Solutions:

BCI Solutions is a leading foundry, machining and assembler, providing complete manufacturing solutions. With a dedication to precision and environmental responsibility, BCI Solutions has been a trusted partner for customers in the foundry industry for over 84 years. The company's focus on growth and excellence has enabled it to consistently meet and exceed industry standards.

www.bcisolutions.com

About Summit Foundry Systems:

Summit Foundry Systems is a renowned leader in providing foundry solutions, equipment, and support services. With decades of experience, the company has a reputation for excellence and a commitment to helping foundry operations improve their processes and efficiency.

SOURCE BCI Solutions, Inc.