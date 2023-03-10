BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market size to increase by USD 1,657.08 million between 2022 and 2027; Growing approval of combination therapy identified as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,657.08 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 12.92% during the forecast period. The growing approval of combination therapy is identified as the key trend in the market. The rise in the number of new cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) has increased the demand for novel therapies. Hence, the market is witnessing an increase in the development of novel drugs with fewer adverse effects. For instance, AstraZeneca is developing a novel dual-inhibitor molecule, AZD0466, for the treatment of various indications. Similarly, navitoclax has entered phase I and phase II clinical trials. Such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 55% of market growth during the forecast period. The high unmet demand for new treatment options is driving the growth of the BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market in North America.

Company Profiles

The BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Abcam plc - The company offers BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor namely Venclexto.

- The company offers BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor namely Venclexto. Amgen Inc. - The company offers BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor namely SPM117.

- The company offers BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor namely SPM117. Ascentage Pharma Group International - The company offers BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor namely BLINCYTO.

- The company offers BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor namely BLINCYTO. AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitor namely APG-2575 Bcl-2 selective inhibitor.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing awareness about hematological malignancies, and high target affinity and specificity of BCL-2 inhibitors. However, the availability of substitutes will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into combination therapy and monotherapy.

By type, the market is segmented into diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLNCL), follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,400.61 million . Strategic alliances formed regarding collaboration and licensing are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as preference for gene therapy may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . Strategic alliances formed regarding collaboration and licensing are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as preference for gene therapy may impede the market growth. The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 172.61 million . The high target affinity and specificity are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with treatment may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market vendors.

BCL-2 (B-cell Lymphoma 2) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,657.08 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abcam plc, Amgen Inc., Ascentage Pharma Group International, AstraZeneca Plc, BeiGene Ltd., Bio Techne Corp., Biorbyt Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Seagen Inc., Servier, and AbbVie Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global BCL-2 (B-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Combination therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Combination therapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Monotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Monotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Follicular lymphoma - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Follicular lymphoma - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Follicular lymphoma - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Follicular lymphoma - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Follicular lymphoma - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Chronic lymphocytic leukemia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Chronic lymphocytic leukemia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Chronic lymphocytic leukemia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Chronic lymphocytic leukemia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Chronic lymphocytic leukemia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 115: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Abcam plc

Exhibit 119: Abcam plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Abcam plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Abcam plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Abcam plc - Key offerings

12.5 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 123: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Ascentage Pharma Group International

Exhibit 126: Ascentage Pharma Group International - Overview



Exhibit 127: Ascentage Pharma Group International - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Ascentage Pharma Group International - Key offerings

12.7 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 129: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 132: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

12.8 BeiGene Ltd.

Exhibit 133: BeiGene Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: BeiGene Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: BeiGene Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: BeiGene Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Bio Techne Corp.

Exhibit 137: Bio Techne Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Bio Techne Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Bio Techne Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Bio Techne Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Bio Techne Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Biorbyt Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Biorbyt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Biorbyt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Biorbyt Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 145: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

12.12 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 149: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 152: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 154: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Novartis AG

Exhibit 159: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 160: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.15 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Exhibit 163: Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Seagen Inc.

Exhibit 166: Seagen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Seagen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Seagen Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Servier

Exhibit 169: Servier - Overview



Exhibit 170: Servier - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Servier - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Servier - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio