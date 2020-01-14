BCLC Offers Free Player Health Program to North American Lottery Jurisdictions

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - An industry leader in player health, BCLC is providing members of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) with the opportunity to license GameSense for free.

GameSense is BCLC's player-facing, positive-play program designed to assist players in making informed choices. In order to provide GameSense free-of-charge to NASPL members, BCLC created a unique, out-of-the-box model, which includes GameSense-branded assets and materials for use online and in lottery retail locations.

"By collaborating with our industry partners in North America, we are creating a community of lottery jurisdictions with a shared commitment to player health," said Kevin Gass, BCLC's Vice-President of Lottery Gaming. "Working together enables us to share key learnings and improve best practices for players all over the world, including right here in B.C. where our focus remains on providing great gambling and greater good."

GameSense can be found in several jurisdictions throughout North America, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and across the suite of gaming facilities operated by MGM Resorts International.

Launched in 2009, GameSense aims to improve player trust, awareness and education using research-based guidelines and best practices. GameSense has earned international recognition including the U.S.-based National Council on Problem Gambling's Social Responsibility Award in 2015.

To learn more about GameSense, visit GameSense.com

About BCLC

BCLC is a provincial government Crown corporation offering socially responsible gambling entertainment through more than 3,500 lottery retailers, 35 casino gaming properties, three bingo halls and through its online gaming website, PlayNow.com. Last year, BCLC generated more than $1.4 billion in net income to benefit provincial and community programs, including healthcare, education and charities across British Columbia, Canada.

