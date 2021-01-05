BCM One Acquires Next-Generation White-Label Communications Platform Provider SkySwitch

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired SkySwitch, a prominent white-label UCaaS provider based in Tampa, Florida. The acquisition allows BCM One to expand its UCaaS offerings and grow its channel audience reach to a variety of resellers including MSPs, VARs, ISPs, WISPs, interconnects and channel agents, empowering them to white-label the company's next-generation communications services to their customers.

"We have made several strategic investments to grow and support BCM One's product offerings," stated Geoff Bloss, Chief Executive Officer of BCM One. "The acquisition of SkySwitch is a major step toward increasing our presence in the hosted voice market. It will bring additional products and revenue opportunities to our valued channel partners."

"We're excited to join the BCM One family and add our streamlined white-label UCaaS platform to the company's robust product portfolio," stated Jayson Jones, Vice President of Sales at SkySwitch. "Our white-label approach is a perfect fit for BCM One's strong channel base."

"The addition of SkySwitch to the BCM One family continues to solidify our channel-centric approach to delivering next-generation solutions," stated Mark Amick, Group President of NextGen Communications at BCM One. "SkySwitch's industry-leading wholesale UCaaS platform empowers managed service providers to deliver truly customized UCaaS solutions."

SkySwitch is the latest acquisition to be integrated into BCM One, joining nexVortex, SIP.US, SIPTrunk and Arena One. This furthers the company's ongoing investment in its voice and collaboration services and continues the growth initiative spurred by Thompson Street Capital Partners' 2019 recapitalization of the business.

The SkySwitch leadership, wholesale sales, and support teams will become part of BCM One. This acquisition expands BCM One's geographic footprint to include a fifth office location in Tampa, Florida.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed technology solutions provider offering nextgen communications and managed network services. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure including: UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Microsoft Teams, Managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Azure, Technology Expense Optimization and Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT SKYSWITCH

SkySwitch is a US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

