BCM One Acquires Regional Solutions Provider LincLogix

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired LincLogix, a regional data and voice solutions provider headquartered in Indianapolis that offers solutions to multi-site businesses with a niche in the manufacturing, retail and healthcare verticals.

This acquisition allows LincLogix to provide an enhanced level of back-office operational support to its existing client base while simultaneously accelerating BCM One's presence in the Midwest market. The LincLogix leadership, engineering, and support teams will become part of the BCM One enterprise. This acquisition expands BCM One's geographic footprint to include a sixth office location in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"We've always had a strategic relationship with BCM One. They have always enabled us to focus on servicing our enterprise clients while providing robust resources to deliver superior technology solutions," stated Craig Eigenbrod, President of LincLogix. "They've continuously demonstrated their commitment to empowering our client's success and they've always treated us like family. We're proud to become part of the company."

"LincLogix has been a long-time BCM One partner," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Over the 15 years we've been working together, Craig and his team have demonstrated more than just a successful partnership, but also strong alignment with our company values and culture."

This marks BCM One's fifth acquisition as part of the company's ongoing growth strategy spurred by Thompson Street Capital Partners' 2019 recapitalization of the business.

With over 28 years in the telecom industry, BCM One, is an experienced and highly respected partner to IT leaders, telecom agents and channel partners nationwide, maintaining an average NPS score of 88 year over year.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed technology solutions provider offering next generation voice and managed network services. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure including: UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Managed SIP, Managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Azure, Technology Expense Optimization and Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT LINCLOGIX

LincLogix delivers a wide range of network solutions to businesses throughout the United States with a niche in the manufacturing, retail and healthcare verticals. Our end-to-end capabilities allow us to implement the services that incorporate specific network requirements. Solutions include enterprise networking, data center and cloud design, unified communications, cloud interconnection, SD-WAN, Azure Consulting.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth

Office: 212.906.7255 | [email protected]

Related Images

bcm-one.jpg

BCM One

BCM One is a managed technology solutions provider offering next generation voice and managed services for small to medium sized businesses.

SOURCE BCM One Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.bcmone.com

