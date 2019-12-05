BCM One Acquires Unified Communications Provider Arena One

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a trusted managed technology solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired Arena One, a facilities-based provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). The acquisition expands BCM One's existing managed hosted voice and unified communications offerings and expands its national customer footprint.

Arena One owns and operates its own Cisco BroadWorks solution, a carrier-grade platform that is optimized for performance and scale, with active geographical diversity to ensure reliable service with built-in business continuity. "Adding the Arena One offering to our portfolio of services advances our next-generation UCaaS offering, adding a solid BroadWorks platform," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "This acquisition allows us to further strengthen our UCaaS operations team of service delivery experts, voice engineers and overall technical expertise to support our growing client base," added Bloss.

"BCM One is a great fit for us. Not only is there technology and services alignment, but their mission to provide a world-class experience with every human interaction supports our client-service centric approach and culture," said Dennis Arena, founder and CTO of Arena One, and Jerry Salvi, CEO of Arena One.

BCM One's acquisition of Arena One is the latest example of the growth initiative the firm set out earlier in 2019 with the acquisition of SIPTRUNK/SIP.US and the recapitalization of the company by Thompson Street Capital Partners.

With over 28 years in the telecom industry, BCM One, a subsidiary of BCM Group Holdings, Inc., is an experienced and highly respected partner to IT leaders nationwide, maintaining an average NPS score of 88 year over year.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 7,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure — including technology expense optimization, unified communications, SDWAN, cloud, security and connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement: "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com. BCM One is a subsidiary of BCM One Group Holdings, Inc.

ABOUT ARENA ONE

Arena One is an industry-leading service provider offering cloud communications and managed data services to clients from coast to coast and around the world. Arena One services customers on our nationwide, next-generation, geo-redundant IP network, and works closely with each client to provide the most reliable and efficient voice and data solutions for their growing businesses. As a result, Arena One customers enjoy cost savings and increased productivity from a team they can trust.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth

pckauth@bcmone.com

Office: 212.906.7255

Related Images

bcm-one-a-managed-solution.jpg

BCM One -- a managed solution provider located in New York City

Managed technology solutions provider

SOURCE BCM One Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.bcmone.com

