BCM One Earns Net Promoter Score of 88

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced today that its latest Net Promoter Score (NPS) research shows the company earned a rating of 88 for the first two months of 2019, an eight-point increase from its 2018 NPS of 81. In that time period, the company surveyed its customer base and received a 66 percent response rate.

"As a managed solutions provider, we deliver services to make our customers' lives easier so they can focus on running their businesses," said Paul Bloom, Vice President of Operations. "The customer experience is a direct reflection of the quality of service we deliver. It's not just a line in a mission statement for us—it's in our DNA."

The NPS is calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? NPS can be as low as −100 or as high as +100. An NPS that is positive is considered to be good, an NPS of 50 is excellent, and an NPS of 70 is world-class. In the IT services industry in the U.S. and Canada, which includes managed service providers and VARs, an NPS of 24 is average,[1] making BCM One's NPS of 88 an indicator of overwhelming client satisfaction.

"We never stop investing in the customer experience," continued Bloom. "We've focused on providing our team with the training, resources, and support they need, and we've aligned KPIs with customer satisfaction, leading to the 9 percent increase in our score in the first few months of this year. And we'll continue working hard to raise the bar on delivering a word-class experience to our customers."

BCM One is a Premiere Sponsor of the Channel Partners Conference at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas and is sponsoring the BCM One Technology Lounge in Room Jasmine E on April 10 and April 11 from 12-4PM.

