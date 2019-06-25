BCM One Expands Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced it has expanded its sales team by adding four new recent hires. This expansion supports the talent component of an aggressive growth strategy under the strategic recapitalization of the company in February, in partnership with Thompson Street Capital Partners, to enhance the people, products, processes and systems that support the company's business.

Chris Robbins, based in Southern California, and Matt Frechette, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, bring a collective 20 years of technology experience and will focus on managing and building out BCM One's channel partnerships in the west and southeast regions, respectively. Industry veteran Concetta Biondo and Connor Lalley have come on board as new business development reps, based in New York City, as part of the company's ongoing plan to grow the direct sales team over the coming months.

"People have always been at the heart of the company," said Geoff Bloss, chief executive officer at BCM One. "That's what sets us apart and what will continue to drive our success. This is a key part of our strategy to grow our capacity to deliver best-in-class services to enterprises across the United States."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 4,500 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure – including technology expense optimization, unified communications, SDWAN, cloud, security and connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement: "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

