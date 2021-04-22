BCM One Expands UCaaSone™ With Cisco Webex® Integration

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services, today announced that UCaaSone™, the company's managed unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offering that runs on the BroadWorks® platform, is now fully integrated with Cisco Webex®, the market-leading secure messaging and video collaboration productivity tool.

BCM One provides businesses with a secure and efficient way to talk, chat, message and video collaborate, enabling employees and customers to communicate in whatever way they desire. All of these activities are contained in a single pane of glass, with ease-of-use, white-glove service, industry-leading SLAs, as well as end-user training with all installs. BCM One is an industry expert at assisting businesses with their communications needs for their current environment, with scalability to adjust to future needs.

With this newest integration, BCM One clients and channel partners have multiple video conferencing options now. In addition to Webex-enabled UCaaSone, the company also offers Voice Enabled Teams for companies standardized on Microsoft. BCM One can enhance your Teams experience by supercharging it into a full enterprise-level voice platform to give organizations a comprehensive, unified communications collaboration platform.

"In today's business world of work-from-anywhere, BCM One's UCaaSone allows businesses large and small to communicate and collaborate seamlessly with employees, vendors, and customers," stated Derrick Dike, BCM One's Director of UCaaS. "With the Webex integration, businesses will experience a complete platform of hosted VoIP, video endpoints, unified applications, video conferencing, and workstream collaboration."

Coupled with the company's managed connectivity and SD-WAN offerings, businesses can procure an end-to-end solution wholly managed by BCM One. SD-WAN for UCaaSone delivers a managed solution that combines UCaaSone with SD-WAN using Versa gateways in the company's NYC and Dallas POPs for business continuity and the VitalView™ proactive, 24x7 monitoring tool for added insurance for optimal performance.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services to IT leaders and channel resellers nationwide. Serving over 18,000 customers and 7,000+ channel resellers, BCM One offers UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Managed SIP, Microsoft Teams, Managed SD-WAN, Managed Connectivity, Microsoft Azure, Technology Expense Management and Network Monitoring and Management. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." BCM One's family of brands include: SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, nexVortex and SkySwitch. To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

