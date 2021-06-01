BCM One Featured on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named BCM One to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.

BCM One has a strong reputation for simplifying and optimizing communications networks for organizations worldwide. IT leaders and resellers choose BCM One over other larger providers due to the company's nimble and client-centric approach and ability to deliver an array of solutions on one bill, with one contact and one support team. BCM One offers an array of next generation managed services through its core brand BCM One, and family of brands including SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, nexVortex and SkySwitch.

"We are honored to be recognized by the CRN community as one of the top Solution Providers," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "This recognition supports our focus and achievements in growing our business to meet current market trends, specifically in the next-generation voice services space."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services to IT leaders and channel resellers nationwide. Serving over 18,000 customers and 7,000+ channel resellers, BCM One offers UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Managed SIP, Microsoft Teams, Managed SD-WAN, Managed Connectivity, Microsoft Azure, Technology Expense Management and Network Monitoring and Management. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." BCM One's family of brands include: SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, nexVortex and SkySwitch.

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

