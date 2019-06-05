BCM One Partners With ControlScan to Deliver Secure Technology Solutions

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading technology solutions provider, announced today that it has partnered with ControlScan, a leader in managed security and compliance solutions, to deliver secure solutions to its clients and partners.

Security is a growing necessity to protect individuals, as well as business assets, from rapidly evolving cyber threats, particularly in industries that manage sensitive data, such as financial services, healthcare and retail, which are key verticals serviced by BCM One. The ControlScan partnership makes a range of security solutions available to BCM One's clients and channel partners, including unified threat management (UTM) firewall, managed Wi-Fi, managed detection and response, managed endpoint security, security testing services, and services and support for PCI compliance. The ControlScan security solutions are available immediately through BCM One.

"ControlScan is a perfect fit for BCM One and our clients," said Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Their deep expertise in cybersecurity and key privacy standards, such as PCI and HIPAA, combined with their our-team-is-your-team approach complements BCM One's human-focused technology solutions philosophy."

"Businesses rely on BCM One for network infrastructure guidance and technology solutions that also help them maintain a strong security posture," added Mark Carl, CEO at ControlScan. "We're pleased to make the security and compliance aspects a seamless part of the BCM One deliverable."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 4,500 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure – including technology expense optimization, unified communications, SDWAN, cloud, security and connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT CONTROLSCAN

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cybercriminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts, 24x7 managed detection and response, advanced endpoint protection, managed UTM firewall services, ASV vulnerability scanning, QSA and HIPAA assessments, security penetration testing, PCI compliance programs and more, we've got your back. For more information, visit ControlScan.com.

